Kitty Scott-Claus on ‘amazing’ response to Attitude Real Bodies shoot: ‘People appreciate the hard work’

Kitty Scott-Claus has spoken out about the “amazing” response to her recent Real Bodies shoot for Attitude in which she revealed all about her health journey.

The Drag Race UK star reflected on the story and photoshoot at yesterday’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley event.

“Everyone’s been so, so lovely” – Kitty Scott-Claus

“I was so proud to see it all out there,” said the drag queen. The pictures and everything; people taking the time to read the article, appreciating the hard work.

“The response to it has been amazing. It’s been so positive. Everyone’s been so, so lovely. It’s been one of those pinch-me moments, where you’re like, oh my god!

“It really is about celebrating the skin you’re in,” the 33-year-old went on. “And a lot of the Drag Race sisterhood were like: ‘Good on you, girl. You’ve gone and done it!

“There are so many people out there who use diet drugs and weight-loss jabs – to know I’ve done this all without? It feels so good. My personal trainer and I were saying before, you can do that, but you’ll find it better mentally for yourself if you know you’ve done it all without, through hard work.”

“Before coming here today I did a 5k, a gym session, a swim. It has to be done. I got up at 6am!”

Other attendees at Attitude 101 at the Rosewood London included LGBTQ and human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell and reality TV star Ella Morgan.

Attitude’s 101 trailblazing LGBTQs of the year include the likes of ‘When We Kiss’ singer Olly Alexander, and Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau.

