JoJo Siwa announces her very own cruise holiday with concert, workshops and meet-and-greets

JoJo Siwa is expanding her empire to the high seas with a dedicated fan cruise scheduled for summer 2026.

The performer, known globally for her music, rainbow branding and early TV break on Dance Moms, has partnered with Royal Caribbean to stage a three-night sailing packed with Siwa-themed events and appearances.

Running from 12 to 15 June 2026, the trip will take place aboard Utopia of the Seas. Everyone booked through JoJoSiwaCruise.com will have access to programming created specifically for the voyage, including meet-and-greets, Q&As, dance parties, Build-a-Bow sessions and a dance class led by Siwa herself.

“This is the most immersive fan event I’ve ever created, and I cannot wait to share it with you!” – JoJo Siwa announcing the project

She has also confirmed that the sailing will host an edition of her Infinity Heart Concert, marking the first time part of the tour has been staged at sea. Announcing the project, Siwa said: “This is the most immersive fan event I’ve ever created, and I cannot wait to share it with you!”

The line-up of activities stretches across the entire trip and includes a welcome gathering, trivia rounds, a Name That Tune challenge, photography and autograph opportunities, and a closing party on the final day.

Guests who book their cabin through Royal Caribbean directly – or via any site other than the official JoJo portal – will not be able to take part in the Siwa events.

What can fans expect?

Beyond the fan-focused schedule, travellers will still have full access to the ship’s usual facilities, from pools and waterslides to sports courts and the onboard arcade. Utopia of the Seas also features more than 20 dining options, including complimentary restaurants, cafés, pizza counters and quick-serve spots, as well as retail outlets along the Promenade.

The itinerary begins with an afternoon to explore the ship, with activities such as zip-lining over the Boardwalk, ice skating, mini golf and rock climbing. The second day includes a stop in Nassau, while day three is spent at Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. The island is home to Daredevil’s Peak, high-speed slides, a wave pool, and an obstacle-course-style adventure pool. For those wanting something slower, Oasis Lagoon – the Caribbean’s largest freshwater pool – offers a quieter alternative. Guests can also try snorkelling, kayaking or paddleboarding during the visit.

Pricing for the cruise starts at $1,050 (£786.08) for an Interior Stateroom based on two people sharing. A Boardwalk View Stateroom begins at $1,212 (£907.36), while a Central Park View Stateroom is priced from $1,282 (£959.77). Oceanview Balcony Staterooms start at $1,337 (£1,000.95).

