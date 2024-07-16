Holt Farm review: Glastonbury with the right amount of luxury

What if someone moves my tent? What if someone goes into my tent and steals everything? And what if I end up next to some smelly blocked toilet for several days? These have all been among my chief reservations in the past when it comes to Glastonbury. I’ve always felt I wouldn’t be able to enjoy the festival because I’d have half a mind on my tent in the field over there. Thankfully, camping at Holt Farm eliminated every one of those concerns, and then some.

Holt Farm is a new campsite offering affordable understated luxury on the outskirts of the main Glastonbury site. To set it up Holt Farm has partnered with Steanbow Farms and Yurtel. Located beside gate D, about a 15-minute walk from the Pyramid stage, it offers guests a slightly more relaxed stay at Glastonbury without losing any of the fun and charm of camping.

Holt Farm (Image: Provided) Camping ground (Image: Provided) (Image: Provided) The bar (Image: Provided) Holt Farm Wild Spa (Image: Provided) Holt Farm Pamper Parlour (Image: Provided)

With private parking a short walk away, handy with everything you need for Glastonbury, the campsite is easily accessible from day one of the festival. Inside our group was delighted to find an array of food and coffee trucks on offer as well as a large bar, and social space to lounge in. There was even a wild spa complete with mobile steam rooms, cold plunge pools, and yoga sessions available. Not bad if you felt the need to stretch out the previous night’s frivolities.

However, the main advantage of Holt Farm was the specified camping pitches. At £50pp, these are quite affordable, and it’s worth it to know you have a secured pitch ready and waiting. This also meant there was no anxiety over having one’s tent moved. Plots were also a decent size – 5×5 metre – and our group was able to set up four tents, including a four-person tent, between two plots.

“Camping at Holt Farm was just the right amount of luxury”

We were also handily located near the loos. However, unlike the loos on the main Glastonbury site, these were singular portaloos. They remained clean and tidy throughout the long weekend and were totally absent of the pong that often hung around the many loos in Glastonbury. The hot showers were a short walk away too, and were also well-kept all weekend long. 24/7 security at the site’s entrance to the festival also made everyone feel safe.

The other facilities at Holt Farm were second to none. Between the Kitchen Garden Pizza company, multiple coffee and breakfast options, and the bar, there was enough to keep guests well-fed and entertained. The bar came with firepits and outdoor seating as well as covered options, and even a TV if guests didn’t fancy joining the crowds. There was also a Pamper Parlour for those wanting to make sure their hair and makeup were just right. And there was also a camping essentials shop for any forgotten items or sweet treats.

Camping at Holt Farm was just the right amount of luxury. It never felt over the top and it didn’t feel disconnected from the festival. But it did provide a welcome retreat from what can easily feel like an overstimulating environment. For those wanting to enjoy the festival with some home-away-from-home comforts, Holt Farm is for you.

For more information visit: holtfarm.co.uk. Holt Farm is in no way associated with Glastonbury Festivals Ltd.