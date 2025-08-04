Gay Olympic ice skater and boyfriend announce engagement: ‘He said yes!’

Canadian Olympic ice skater Paul Poirier has announced that his has gotten engaged to long-term boyfriend Kevin.

The out gay athlete and four-time world champion revealed the news in an Instagram post last week.

In the caption, Paul write: “My kind of person 💛 (he said yes).”

“We’re both very excited!”

Speaking to OutSports about the engagement, Paul said: “It was a very casual proposal at home during our evening routine,” adding: “He’s really become my favourite person and biggest source of support in all facets of life.”

The 33-year-old, who came out publicly in 2021, a year ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, added: “It was really nice to share that quiet moment together, and then to share the news with our families and closest friends. We’re both very excited!”

On his decision to share details of his personal life with fans, the previously private public figure reflected on LGBTQ visibility in sports: “I think with the lead-up to the Olympic Games in the next year, I definitely see opportunities to share what we do and who we are to a much wider audience, and that opportunity is not lost on me.”

No date has been shared for the wedding, the outlet reports.

Paul has competed at the Winter Olympic Games three times: first in 2018 in PyeongChang and then in 2022 in Beijing in ice dance with Piper Gilles, finishing eighth and seventh respectively, plus a fourth-place result in the team event in 2022.