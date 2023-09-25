Looking for some holiday inspiration? Taking a cruise may be just the answer if you’re looking to break the mould and do something different.

We all love a good holiday, but flying somewhere and spending a week or two in the same spot gets old after a while. What if there were a way to maximise your precious annual leave by seeing several stunning spots on one trip? Well, there is. From cheap cruises to more bespoke options, there’s something for everyone on the seven seas.

Here, we’ve listed five reasons why you should take a cruise for your next holiday. From a world of eclectic destinations to a vast choice of amazing activities (and food) to occupy you as you sail the oceans, check out why cruising should be your new mode of holiday.

1. Experience the majesty of a cruise liner

Inside the MSC World Europa (Image: Provided)

If you’ve never sailed on a cruise liner before, it’s difficult to put into words just how awe-inspiring they are. Think chandeliers, stained wood, and marble tiles around every corner. You really will gasp once you experience the elegance of a cruise ship – as well as wonder how they manage to sail the oceans so effortlessly with so much on board.

2. Explore new destinations without the stress

Cruising allows for a stress-free way to visit several stunning locations on one trip (Image: Unsplash)

With a cruise, you’re not limited to exploring just one destination. Many of the best cruises offer a schedule of different locations, meaning you can embark in Greece and see Italy, Malta, and France all on one holiday. And between destinations, you can sit back and enjoy the warm ocean breeze and blue skies as you sip a cocktail and relax. This certainly beats the stress of having to tackle multiple airports – not to mention all the packing and unpacking.

3. Enjoy an endless host of onboard activities

The Carousel Lounge on the MSC Euribia (Image: Provided)

A cruise liner may look like just a huge ship from the outside but inside, they contain practically everything you’d ever need to have the most amazing time. There’s entertainment, of course – including auditoriums, casinos, nightclubs and bars. And relaxation – spas, pools, saunas, and more. There’s really so much to do on a cruise that you may never want to leave the ship after your holiday is over.

4. Induldge in beautiful cuisine

There’s always plenty of delicious food to choose from on cruise ships (Image: Unsplash)

What’s a holiday without the food, right? On board a cruise ship, you’ll find a practically infinite choice of delicious food and drinks in a number of restaurants. There’s usually a sumptious buffet option for those who are content with enjoying the surprise of what’s on the day’s menu. And there are à la carte choices, if you’re in the mood for something specific. And as for drinks – you’ll find everything from iced tea to extravagant cocktails.

5. Make new friends for life

Making friends is a huge part of the cruising experience (Image: Unsplash)

A sense of camaraderie goes hand in hand with a cruise, where the joy of this shared experience brings everyone on board close together. If you’re the social type, taking a cruise is a great way to make new friends for life – or just for the duration of your holiday, if you prefer. There’s always a buzz in the air on a cruise, where everyone is in a relaxed and joyous mood as they enjoy this breathtaking experience together.

To book your cruise, head to MSC Cruises to see what exciting adventures await you.