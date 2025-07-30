Nine reasons why we’re into multi-stop holidays now

Holidays used to be about picking a place and staying put. But more of us are now after something a bit richer – a chance to see more in one trip, without it turning into a project. That’s one reason why cruise deals are suddenly everywhere – not for the discounts, but for how they make multi-stop travel feel simple.

1. You travel while you sleep

(Image: MSC Cruises)

There’s something deeply satisfying about skipping the airport altogether. No layovers, no frantic luggage repacking… just dinner, drinks, and waking up in a brand-new place. MSC’s gorgeous fleet of ships are designed for elegance and ease, so you start every day feeling fresh and ready for a new adventure.

2. You get the whole experience without the mess

(Image: MSC Cruises)

Trying to squeeze Rotterdam, Cherbourg and Alesund into one trip would usually mean spreadsheets, tactical packing and a minor breakdown. MSC’s itineraries do it all for you – from the stops themselves to MSC excursions led by local experts who actually know where the good stuff is. The only decision is whether to take the guided tour or just wing it through the streets with a pastry and a dream.

3. It suits both spontaneous types and planners

(Image: MSC Cruises)

Whether you want everything mapped out in advance or prefer to see how you feel on the day, the structure of a cruise gives you options. Day trips are sorted. Excursions are easy to book. And if you prefer to wing it, you can. You’re free to explore, dip into the culture, grab a gelato, and still be back in time for sunset cocktails. Anything you want is possible when you’re on a cruise.

4. No dragging your case down cobbled streets

(Image: MSC Cruises)

We’ve all been there: suitcase wheels jammed in paving cracks, sweat running down your back, Google Maps telling you to turn left into a wall. On a cruise, there’s none of that. Your bags stay put, your bed stays made, and you just stroll off each morning like the diva you are. Nothing beats that feeling of being able to unpack your things into an actual wardrobe… No crinkled shirts here, thank you,

5. Downtime actually feels like downtime

(Image: MSC Cruises)

No early trains or checking out each day before 10am. Just a sun lounger with your name on it and nowhere to be until tomorrow. Swim, snack, take in a show, or book a table at one of the many onboard restaurants. MSC’s culinary options span buffets, à la carte and everything in between. Then at night just roll over, sleep like royalty, and wake up somewhere else entirely. You’re queen of the world!

6. The best way to do a group getaway without the drama

(Image: Unsplash/Helena Lopes)

Trying to plan a multi-city trip with the girlies is usually a nightmare, with different budgets, different priorities, and someone who always wants to go off-piste. But with a cruise, the travel’s sorted, the stops are locked in, and there’s room to do your own thing between ports. You’ll get the group holiday vibes, minus the group chat meltdowns.

7. You can tick off that list of dream destinations in one go

(Image: Unsplash/Yujia Tang)

We all have a bucket list of cities, coastlines and postcard views we’ve been meaning to see “one day.” A cruise makes that list feel less like fantasy and more like a plan. You could be sipping port in Lisbon one day, walking the black-sand beaches of Lanzarote the next, and watching the sunset in Palma after that – all without repacking your suitcase once. It’s a smart way to do the big list without burning out halfway through.

8. You get a taste of each place – literally

(Image: MSC Cruise)

One of the best bits of travelling is the food, and on a cruise, it doesn’t stop at the ports. You can sample fresh seafood in Marseille or pastries in Palma, and back on board there’s a whole other culinary journey waiting. Think Mediterranean classics one night, Japanese the next, plus speciality restaurants if you’re feeling fancy. It’s like a world food tour, just without the jet lag.

9. You can mix city breaks with seaside moments

(Image: Unsplash/Jordi Vich Navarro)

Why choose between buzzy cities and laid-back beach days when you can have both? One day you could wake up to the cultural energy of a capital and the next to the calm of a sun-soaked island. It’s the kind of balance you rarely get regular holidays, with a change of pace whenever you fancy it.

To book your cruise, head to MSC Cruises to see what fabulous adventures await you.