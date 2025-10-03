Eurostar’s new uniforms are a love letter to European fashion

A journey should never just be about the destination – it’s about every detail along the way.

For Eurostar, that journey begins the moment you arrive at the station. From the friendly welcome at the platform, to your first steps at your intended destination, the experience is crafted to feel seamless, luxurious, and quite uniquely European…

With the launch of their first new uniform in over a decade, Eurostar are reinforcing that impeccable service, chic design, and every attention to detail are stitched into every mile of the journey.

Unveiled on board one of Eurostar’s newly refurbished Ruby trains at Paris-Nord, the new collection reflects 30 years of heritage whilst embrace a modern twist. Designed by French designer Emmanuelle Plescoff, whose work includes collaborations with Christian Lacroix, the 54-piece collection is a love letter to European fashion – blending French elegance, Brussels and Amsterdam Street art, with British individuality. Think sleek navy cuts, graffiti print neckerchiefs, and bold statement green Dr. Martens.

(Image: Eurostar)

Co-created with 80 Eurostar staff over two and a half years, the uniforms go beyond style, embracing practicality an inclusivity at the core. The uniforms are versatile, gender inclusive, and fit all body types – and personalities. Through partnering with Race Recycling in the UK, Eurostar are not only investing in making sure their staff look their best but are signalling their commitment to a greener, more environmentally responsible way of travelling.

For passengers, this new uniform does more than signal a new chapter for Eurostar – it reinforces a promise that you are travelling in style. It’s a conscious decision to harmonise the brand across all routes, following last year’s unification of their onboard culinary and commercial offering, travellers now experience a consistent look and feel no matter where you board in Europe – amplifying that the Eurostar experience begins well before you arrive at your destination.

(Image: Eurostar)

The uniform unveiling onboard their Ruby trains was more than just a stylish backdrop – it was a statement on Eurostar’s commitment to passenger experience. The Ruby fleet, awarded the Red Dot Design Award in 2022, is a clever redesign, optimising space for additional seating and more importantly, luggage space! The trains also cut CO₂ emissions per passenger kilometre by a further ten percent, enforcing Eurostar’s continued ambition on making rail, not only a more stylish alternative to short haul flights, but an environmentally conscious one as well.

All in all, Eurostar are sparing no effort when it comes to elevating the passenger experience. From the Ruby fleet, the new uniforms, and impeccable onboard service – think thoughtfully prepared meals, curated drinks menus, and the attentive care of staff who embody the brand’s European flair – the journey itself becomes something to savour.

As CEO Gwendoline Cazenave summed it up: “From the moment our team wear it, our customers know they are in caring hands.” For Eurostar travellers, the trip now begins with a little extra style.