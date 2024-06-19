40 celebs including David Tennant, Ella Morgan, Jessie Ware and Dannii Minogue speak out for trans youth

David Tennant, Ella Morgan, Jessie Ware and Dannii Minogue are among 40 celebrities who have thrown their support behind a social media campaign to support trans youth.

Other names joining the #TransYouthAreLoved drive include comedy icon Suzy Izzard, pop star Will Young and TV star Mae Martin.

All have filmed video messages of themselves expressing support for the gender-diverse community.

The campaign was launched by Trans+ Solidarity Alliance founder Jude Guaitamacchi, Paramount’s commissioning editor Kit Morey and DIVA executive director Nancy Kelley.

“Trans youth, you are loved by people near and far” – Dannii Minogue

In her message, I Kissed a Girl presenter Dannii said: “This is a message for trans youth. Trans youth, you are loved. You are loved so much from people near and far. People that you’ve never even met. You belong and this is your time to thrive.”

In his message, Doctor Who icon David simply said “trans youth are loved”, as ‘Wildest Moments’ singer Jessie similarly added: “Trans youth, you are so, so loved.”

Celebs Go Dating star Ella added: “Trans youth, I love you. Your trans brothers and sisters love you. Keep on being you. Be your authentic, fabulous self and never give up.”

Meanwhile Suzy added: “Let me assure you, trans youth are loved and have the right to be themselves.”

Other stars involved in the campaign include comedy star Suzi Ruffell and the cast of I Kissed a Girl. For more information, visit the @transpeopleareloved Instagram page.

One person commented on the video: “As a mum of a trans teen, this is so comforting.”

Another added: “In tears here. This means so much to my family.”

Guaitamacchi meanwhile commented: “Dannii Minogue, our queen. Thank you for giving your love and encouragement to kids that really really need it right now. This has warmed me so much.”

David Tennant image: Wikimedia Commons/PhilipRomanoPhoto