Dr Ranj Singh on chest pains: ‘Cough CPR’ is no heart-attack hack

Every so often, a health “tip” pops up on social media that makes me question whether the internet is secretly trolling us.

My latest peeve? The sudden resurgence of something called “cough CPR”.

A friend – a very sensible, non-medical one – recently slid into my DMs, asking if it’s true that coughing repeatedly during a heart attack can keep you alive until help arrives. I wish this was just a meme, but people are sharing it earnestly as a “life hack” for heart attacks. And that worries me because it’s not just wrong, it’s dangerous.

So, let’s have a look at the facts.

What happens during a heart attack

A heart attack (the medical term is “myocardial infarction”, if you want to sound fancy at parties) happens when blood flow to part of the heart suddenly becomes blocked. The section of heart muscle beyond that blockage becomes starved of oxygen and starts to get damaged.

People often describe a feeling of crushing chest pain or pressure that sometimes shoots into the arm, neck or jaw. They might feel nauseous, sweaty, breathless or light-headed.

And here’s the key point: during a heart attack, the heart usually does keep beating (at least for a while), which is why many people remain conscious.

However, if the damage is severe enough, the heart’s electrical system can go haywire. It may start beating chaotically or stop altogether. That’s a cardiac arrest, and the person will rapidly lose consciousness. This is the moment when CPR truly matters. But coughing won’t prevent or fix that.

What is “cough CPR”?

The idea behind “cough CPR” is that if you feel a heart attack coming on, particularly if you’re alone, forcefully coughing repeatedly will somehow keep your heart beating properly until help arrives. Supposedly, coughing boosts blood flow, maintains consciousness and prevents death.

Some of the videos doing the rounds show a person clutching their chest, coughing theatrically, with captions claiming they “bought themselves time” before calling for help. It’s pitched as a DIY, quick-fix lifesaver.

Spoiler: it’s not.

Why cough CPR doesn’t work

There are several flaws in this theory:

* The underlying problem in a heart attack is a blocked artery. Coughing does not dislodge, dissolve or detour around a blockage.

* Coughing might briefly change your blood pressure or heart rhythm, but it does absolutely nothing to restore proper blood flow to the heart muscle.

* Worst of all, believing in cough CPR may delay real help – and when it comes to heart attacks, every minute counts. Performing a cough routine instead of calling 999 could cost you your life.

In simple terms: cough CPR doesn’t fix the cause, doesn’t improve the situation, and definitely doesn’t replace proper emergency care.

What the experts say

The good news is that the medical world is united on this one. Major organisations, including the British Heart Foundation, the Resuscitation Council UK and the American Heart Association have all issued warnings against cough CPR.

There is no scientific evidence that coughing helps during a heart attack, and plenty of logic suggesting it could make things worse by delaying treatment.

What to do in a heart attack emergency



If you suspect you or someone else is having a heart attack, here’s what actually saves lives:



• Call 999 immediately.

• Put the person in a comfortable position: sit them on the floor with knees bent, head and shoulders supported. • • Keep them calm.

• Give them an aspirin (300 mg) to chew if they’re over 16 and not allergic or medically advised to avoid it. If they have angina medication, help them to take it.

• If they become unresponsive, unconscious or stop breathing, start chest compressions (CPR).

• Get an AED (defibrillator) if one is nearby. 999 can tell you exactly where the closest one is.

• Stay on the phone with the emergency services and follow their guidance.

Winter warning

Heart attacks are more common in the colder months. Cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict, raising blood pressure and putting extra strain on the heart. Add seasonal infections into the mix, which can trigger inflammation and make heart events more likely, and you’ve got a perfect storm.

The bottom line

If someone is clutching their chest, struggling to breathe, or experiencing severe chest pain, call 999. Find the nearest AED. Be prepared to start CPR if needed.

* Don’t cough.

* Don’t Google.

* Don’t scroll.

What saves lives is fast, evidence-based action. No coughing is required. Ever.

You can visit the NHS official website for further information and advice on heart attacks.

