Criteo’s Cole Newman on corporate responsibility, and why unity matters now more than ever

In an eye-opening interview with myGwork, Cole Newman discusses the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights and representation in a tumultuous time for the United States. He shares insights from his impressive career leading to his current role at Criteo. Additionally, he reflects on his upbringing in Maryland and his deep connection to the LGBTQ+ community in San Francisco during the early ’90s, highlighting the vital need for inclusivity in modern workplaces.

Born in Tennessee and raised in a small rural town in Maryland, Cole’s childhood was rich with hobbies and outdoor adventures. He fondly remembers waking to clear blue skies and spending his days biking, fishing, and hiking. His family’s garden, brimming with fruits and vegetables, not only provided nourishment but also laid the groundwork for his values and connection to community. However, it was a pivotal move to San Francisco in the early ’90s that profoundly reshaped his ties to the LGBTQ+ community. This transition marked a new chapter, opening doors to experiences and identities, ultimately influencing his journey and deepening his community engagement.

San Francisco warmly welcomed Cole as he transitioned into new LGBTQ+ circles. This was a transformative period where he discovered affirming relationships and allies for the first time. Reflecting on this pivotal time, he states, “As someone who grew up in the ’80s, I cannot stress enough how important representation was for me.” Through these experiences, Cole thrived, embraced his true self, and ultimately came to terms with his identity, feeling he had found a family of his own.

Cole’s career journey began in 1998 when he entered the AdTech world as an ad trafficker. Over the years, he transformed into a specialist in account management, making a significant impact with his expertise. His career took a momentous turn in August 2022 when he joined Criteo. Having long felt the empowering effects of representation, this position marked a crucial professional commitment to inclusivity—an enduring principle he treasures.

“Criteo is the first company I’ve worked for where there is a truly intentional approach to inclusivity at all levels. Of course, other companies I’ve worked for supported diversity and inclusion, but Criteo’s commitment is front and center. From day one, I knew leadership understood the importance of representation. At its core, inclusion is about representation – and Criteo gets that.”

From empowering leadership to the ‘Criteo Cares’ program, which actively motivates employees to dedicate their time and contribute to their local communities, it is clear that Criteo’s inclusive efforts are authentic. Cole has witnessed firsthand the evolution of the company’s involvement in progressive matters- indeed, he remarks that DE&I efforts in the workplace in general have made remarkable strides, especially during his tenure. However, his optimism is tempered by concerns about the sustainability of these achievements amid a growing backlash against LGBTQ+ rights, particularly in the United States. Cole asserts, “I’d like to see all LGBTQ+ people recognise that there’s a coordinated effort to roll back rights across the community.” He emphasises that while some within the community may feel isolated in their struggles, these issues will ultimately affect everyone.

This statement resonates profoundly with the current socio-political climate and recent political developments. Cole is keenly aware of the potential erosion of hard-won rights. While the internal discussions and frustrations within the LGBTQ+ community are legitimate, he advocates for collective action over division.

“I don’t think we have the luxury of these internal arguments anymore,” he explains. “That’s why I do my best to meet people where they are and contribute in whatever way I can to defend their rights. This applies not just to LGBTQ+ issues but to other marginalised communities as well. After all, I am much more than just LGBTQ+.”

The importance of community is further highlighted by Cole’s unwavering belief in the strength of the LGBTQ+ population. “I came of age in a time when people fought for their rights, and I trust and love my community,” he shares. This passion drives his advocacy work and shapes his views on the necessary improvements for workplace inclusion as well as broader societal acceptance.

As Cole continues to advocate for equality and representation, he remains vigilant about the threats facing the LGBTQ+ community. He acknowledges a sentiment shared by many: “I worry that it’s becoming increasingly acceptable to strip away hard-won rights or restrict access to basic human necessities like healthcare.” While this reality is disheartening, he remains steadfast in his belief that active participation and a collective defense of rights can lead to meaningful change.

Additionally, Cole reflects on standout moments in his career, especially one that launched him from the U.S. to London, allowing him to work across Europe and Australia. This travel broadened his understanding of diverse cultures and perspectives, further fueling his commitment to an inclusive world. “If anyone ever offers you the chance to live in another country—take it! You cannot put a price on that experience,” he urges.

Importantly, Cole’s experience illustrates how individual journeys contribute to broader advocacy efforts. His story, characterised by personal growth, community connection, and professional development, highlights the pivotal role each person plays in the collective fight against discrimination.

“I know we are stronger than people think. I never imagined I’d see rights being taken away – but that’s how the system works. Defend it or lose it.”

