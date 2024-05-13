Coca-Cola’s Antony Kontellis on being an active and proud LGBTQ+ role model

“I’m dreaming of the day when one won’t need to continuously come out anymore; when it will be safe for everyone to just be who they want to be and to love who they want to love, without fear of being mocked, discounted, or even persecuted,” Antony Kontellis’ path in diversity and inclusion has led him from Australia to the Middle East and eventually to the vibrant landscapes of Greece, where he now resides as a Senior HR Director at Coca-Cola. He speaks to myGwork about his life journey and the initiatives Coca-Cola are taking to inspire LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

Antony’s professional journey spans across continents, starting in Australia, weaving through the Middle East before settling in Greece. With a career that has given him transformative experiences in various corners of the globe, Antony’s role at Coca-Cola over the last five years has solidified his expertise in the industry. Amidst his professional pursuits, he now happily resides in Athens with his husband Dimitri, surrounded by a supportive network of friends and colleagues.

Though Sydney is now known for its cultural diversity and laid-back charm, the absence of visible LGBTQ+ role models during Antony’s youth led to an initial internal struggle and to heavy bullying throughout his school years – an experience all too familiar to many LGBTQ+ youth. However, through perseverance and self-discovery, he emerged from those isolated feelings, embracing his identity instead of trying to conform to the pressures of his bullies, and challenging the stigma that once clouded his path.

“Experiencing homophobia and bullying lit that fire of shame within me”

“Shame is a dangerous thing,” Anthony explains. “And experiencing homophobia and bullying lit that fire of shame within me. I now know there was never anything wrong with me. And with a lot of patience, I survived that shame and those difficult years – they helped to shape who I am today.”

Embracing his journey of self-acceptance, Antony recalls the challenges and nuances of his coming-out experience. The significance of seeking acceptance from those he came out to, instead of a complete understanding, paved the way for dialogue and a more inclusive worldview, both within himself and within his close circles. This marked the beginning of his journey in placing a spotlight on diversity and inclusion efforts throughout his career. At Coca-Cola, on top of his ‘day job’ as the Senior HR Director for two European functions, Antony has found ways to bring his passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) into his work and beyond. Championing the European LGBTQI+ Inclusion Network, Antony embodies the values of acceptance and unity within the corporate landscape. Through his support for initiatives that promote collaboration and a culture of belonging, Antony aims to create a workplace where everyone is valued for who they are.

“At Coca-Cola, we strive to include everyone”

The Coca-Cola inclusion network attend Europride 2023 (Image: Provided)

“At Coca-Cola, we strive to include everyone, regardless of their background, identity, or position in the organisation. And we recognise, learn from and elevate one another,” he says. “Our overall DEI strategy focuses on creating a better shared future for all, and leading the way in our workplace, community, and business.”

One of the main goals of the European LGBTQI+ Inclusion Network at Coca-Cola is to create a safe and inclusive environment for all employees. In Europe, a strong commitment to DEI is exemplified through the establishment of five Inclusion Networks. Each network is dedicated to championing a specific diversity dimension – Gender Balance, Culture & Heritage, Generations & Life Experiences, Ability & Wellness, and the LGBTQ+ network, led by Antony and with over 100 members across Europe.

Antony expresses his immense pride towards the impact of Coca-Cola’s partnerships with prominent events like EuroPride – Coca-Cola has been the main official partner for EuroPride for the past 4 years, including this year’s EuroPride, which is extra-special for Antony since it is hosted in his home of Greece, in Thessaloniki. Beyond Pride the LGBTIQ+ inclusion network puts great emphasis on being ‘always-on’, with initiatives that have encouraged open dialogue and learning year-round. To mark IDAHOBIT and Coming Out Day last year, the network had employees share their personal stories related to their coming out journeys and adversities faced and overcome.

Role model

Employees from across Europe have since approached Antony and others from the network to convey their gratitude for providing a space for these discussions and visibility. These employee-driven initiatives help facilitate a wealth of diverse viewpoints and fuel creativity and teamwork throughout Coca-Cola, prioritising a culture that values belonging, awareness, and mutual respect. “We really felt the power of authentic personal stories to build understanding and bridges.”

“I never thought that a shy and introverted boy like me would one day be able to take an activist role on such a broad scale. I didn’t believe it because I never saw it…as with many others from my generation, there really were not any visible role models in my daily life and barely any even in mainstream media.”

By being an active and proud role model, Antony hopes to motivate others to embrace their identities and navigate a world that is beginning to celebrate diversity and authenticity. His message of progress over perfection resonates as a beacon of hope for those striving to create positive change in their communities and beyond. “Being the leader of the LGBTIQ+ Inclusion network is one of the proudest things I have done in my career”

“I’m dreaming of the day when one won’t need to continuously come out anymore”

Looking towards the future, Antony envisions a society where ‘coming out’ is no longer a daunting task or a defining moment. He hopes for a world where equality and authenticity prevail, free from societal pressures and biases. His vision for inclusion crosses boundaries, bringing people together in pursuit of acceptance and mutual understanding.

Antony Kontellis and Coca-Cola’s unwavering commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion stands as a testament to the transformative and enduring impact of authenticity in shaping a world where everyone is valued, respected, and celebrated for who they are.

