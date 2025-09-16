Spanish senator Carla Antonelli donates £1,000 to London Trans+ Pride by way of PEUGEOT

When tens of thousands filled the streets for this year’s London Trans+ Pride, the noise, the signs, the joy all spoke to something bigger. Now in its sixth year, the grassroots protest has become the largest trans rights demonstration in the world. And thanks to a £1,000 donation from Carla Antonelli, funded by PEUGEOT via the Attitude Magazine Foundation, the organisers have a little more power to keep pushing.

Held on Saturday 26 July, this year’s march broke all previous records, with over 100,000 people walking from Oxford Circus to Parliament Square. The route passed through Piccadilly Circus, Hyde Park Corner and Trafalgar Square, flanked by trans flags and placards, while speeches called out the UK’s increasingly hostile political landscape. Actress Yasmin Finney joined the likes of Munroe Bergdorf, Jaxon Feeley, Hannah Jones and Alex Thomas-Smith in the streets, as protestors called the government to rights.

First held in 2019, London Trans+ Pride was created in response to the exclusion of trans voices from mainstream Pride events. It now stands as the world’s biggest trans rights demonstration, and is unapologetically protest-led and rooted in solidarity. This year’s theme, Existence and Resistance, directly addressed the political rollback of trans rights in the UK.

Antonelli’s donation will help cover the essential costs that keep the event accessible and inclusive, from stage hire and BSL interpreters to on-the-day support staff, organisers say.

“We admire her activism in Spain and further afield” – London Trans+ Pride spokesperson Adam Khan

Adam Khan, speaking on behalf of London Trans+ Pride, told Attitude: “We are delighted to accept the donation from Carla Antonelli. We admire her activism in Spain and further afield, and we commend all that she has accomplished for the trans community. It truly delights us to have support from all around the world, as we are one connected community.”

Yasmin Finney (Image: Max Siegel)

They added: “London Trans+ Pride is reliant on community donations and fundraising to provide what has become the largest trans rights protest in the world. The trans Pride movement is truly global. In a world where our rights are continuing to be rescinded, we need to make our voices heard even more. Donations to London Trans+ Pride and other grassroots trans organisations are a great way to show allyship to the community, and enable us to provide for our community.”

“Together, we are a legion” – Carla Antonelli

(Image: Markus Bidaux/Carla Antonelli)

Also marching this year was Caroline Litman, author of Her Name Is Alice and, alongside her daughter Kate, a 2024 PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Award winner. She carried a sign in memory of her late daughter Alice Litman, a young trans woman who died by suicide in 2022 at the age of 20. Her death followed long waits for gender-affirming care and a lack of support by the system.

In addition to the £1,000 donation provided by PEUGEOT, Antonelli gifted her two return BA Euroflyer flights – provided as part of her award – to Caroline and Kate.

Speaking during her acceptance speech at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, ceremony on 4 July this year, Antonelli’s words echoed the spirit of solidarity shown in her support of London Trans+ Pride and the Litmans: “We are a family. Together, we are a legion – invincible and unstoppable.”