Capgemini manager Andy Goff on building resilience and championing inclusion

For many in the LGBTQ+ community, the experience of coming out can be daunting and isolating, particularly when role models and support systems are scarce. This was the reality faced by Andy Goff, Inclusion & Wellbeing Manager at Capgemini, during his teenage years, when he found very little representation. However, through determination and a powerful display of resilience, Andy emerged more confident than ever in his identity, forging an impactful career championing inclusion and wellbeing.

Andy’s coming out moment occurred at the age of 17 when he was unexpectedly outed by a classmate. The classmate had written him a letter revealing that they knew he was gay, disrupting Andy’s plans for a gradual coming out on his own terms. However, rather than letting it overwhelm him, Andy took control of the situation. “That evening, I went home and told my mum. She was really good about it,” Andy says. “But for me, there was a mass panic around my dad finding out, him being in the military. That was a really concerning thing.” Fortunately, Andy’s parents were supportive, and his brother was also accepting of his sexuality. “I couldn’t have had a better support network from my family.”

(Image: Provided)

Determined to own his identity rather than live in fear of people finding out, Andy went to school the next day, photocopied the letter that had outed him, and posted it around the sixth form. This admirable and empowering act not only allowed Andy to reclaim his narrative but also resulted in tremendous support from his peers. “The person that wrote the letter then got quite a lot of flak for doing that, and people were coming up and congratulating me,” he recounts. “In hindsight, when I look back now, it’s kind of nice that it forced my hand because under my own steam, I have no idea when I would have come out myself.”

While Andy’s coming out experience was ultimately positive, he acknowledges that many in the LGBTQ+ community are not as fortunate. “I do feel really lucky that I’ve had very limited issues or concerns,” he says. “I know many people through my internal network that have had completely different, less positive experiences.”

After navigating the challenges of his teenage years, Andy embarked on a career journey that eventually led him to his role as Inclusion and Wellbeing Manager at Capgemini. His path was not a straight line but rather a series of diverse experiences that allowed him to develop the unique skill set needed for such a role.

“I realised that was something I really, really enjoyed”

Starting in a first-line support position at Capgemini, Andy has held various roles during his 20-year tenure, including trainer, project manager, and business operations. It was during his time in a people engagement role that Andy’s passion for supporting others truly blossomed. “I was getting a lot of visibility around wellbeing, mental health, and supporting people as they had some really difficult times,” he says. “I realised that was something I really, really enjoyed – being able to support people and help them and see as they progressed and came back around from some of those difficult times.”

This experience paved the way for Andy’s current role as Inclusion & Wellbeing Manager, a position he describes as his “dream job.” In this role, Andy has been instrumental in advancing Capgemini’s commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for all employees.

(Image: Provided)

“Since 2009, we’ve run an LGBTQ+ employee resource group, which was our first employee network,” Andy explains. “It was all there to help support recruitment, development, and retention of our LGBTQ+ colleagues, making sure that we’re fostering a safe and supportive environment and that we empower all individuals for career success.”

Under Andy’s leadership, Capgemini has expanded its network of employee resource groups to include eight national networks that cover a wide, intersectional range of diversity and inclusion initiatives. These groups have been pivotal in implementing policy changes and benefits that empower and support the company’s diverse workforce.

“It’s so important to continue to educate”

Andy’s dedication to diversity and inclusion has not gone unnoticed. Over the past year, he has been recognised for his contributions, including being invited to judge a DI award category and, most recently, being shortlisted for a Diversity Trailblazer award

(Image: Provided)

“It’s just a bit of testament to where I’ve come from, and it’s so nice to be validated in that way.” Looking ahead, Andy is committed to maintaining the progress made in inclusion and wellbeing, both within Capgemini and in broader society. He emphasises the importance of creating more visible LGBTQ+ role models, educating the wider workforce, and advocating for equal rights globally.

“Businesses need to create opportunities to educate, creating role models, increasing more visibility of allyship, and building an equitable and inclusive future for all,” Andy says. “And if we talk about globally, we are seeing in some countries, LGBTQ+ rights being removed. More than ever, it’s so important to continue to educate, raise awareness, and speak out.”

Capgemini is proud to be working with myGwork, the LGBTQ+ business community. Find out more about LGBTQ+-friendly job opportunities at Capgemini.