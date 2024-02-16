 Skip to main content

Home Life Life Business

16 February 2024 5:34 PM

LGBTQ icons and trailblazers gather for Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley

Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, shines a rainbow-coloured spotlight on the LGBTQ community.

By Alastair James

Mikaela Loach, Graham Norton, and Jaxon Feeley
Mikaela Loach, Graham Norton, and Jaxon Feeley at Attitude 101 (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

Stars from across the LGBTQ+ community came together on Friday (16 February) for the fourth annual Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley.

Held at the Rosewood London, a dazzling array of trailblazers, icons, and guests celebrated those in the community making a difference.

Our special Attitude 101 issue – available to order online hereconsists of 10 categories of 10 individuals, who have contributed to the community in a game-changing way. In addition to our ‘Person of the Year’ – Graham Norton – brings our list up to 101. You can see the full 101 list here.

The 10 categories are Media & Broadcast, Film, TV, and Music supported by LA Tourism, Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM), Third Sector & Community, Financial & Legal, Fashion, Art & Design, Sport, Travel, Business, and The Future, supported by Clifford Chance.

Trailblazers themselves, Bentley returned to empower the event and celebration of our fabulous community.

Attitude 101
Bentleys outside the Rosewood (Image: Adam Fussell)
Attitude 101
Bentleys (Image: Adam Fussell)
Attitude 101
Bentley (Image: Adam Fussell)
Attitude 101
Team Bentley at Attitude 101 (Image: Adam Fussell)
Team Bentley
Team Bentley (Image: Adam Fussell)
Attitude 101
Emma Perriman-Rabone and Tom Dawes (Image: Adam Fussell)

Some of our guests arrived in style thanks to Bentley.

Attitude 101
Jack Rooke (Image: Adam Fussell)
Attitude 101
Michael Gunning (Image: Adam Fussell)
Attitude 101
Dani St James, Juno Dawson, and Travis Alabanza (Image: Adam Fussell)
Attitude 101
Suzi Ruffell (Image: Adam Fussell)
Attitude 101
Tom Allen (Image: Adam Fussell)
Attitude 101
Sam Salter (Image: Adam Fussell)

And of course, the Attitude 101 red carpet was awash with many an LGBTQ+ trailblazer and icon. Among them was our Person of the Year, Graham Norton, as well as 101 stars Paul Brand, Mikaela Loach, and L Devine.

Attitude 101
Graham Norton (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
101
Paul Brand (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
101
L Devine (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
101
Jaxon Feeley (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
101
Mikaela Loach (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
101
Iain Bell (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

Also joining us to celebrate Attitude 101 were Juno Dawson, James Barr, and Heartstopper‘s Bel Priestley.

101
Juno Dawson (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
101
Travis Alabanza (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
101
Dani St James (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
101
Bel Priestley (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
101
Jake Williamson (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
101
James Barr (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

Broadcaster Ben Thompson, Dr Ranj Singh, Marcus Hodson, and more added a splash more style, glamour, and LGBTQ+ excellence.

101
Ben Thompson (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
101
Koko B (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
101
Marcus Hodson (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
Attitude 101
Dr Ranj Singh (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
101
(Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
101
Sam Salter (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
Attitude 101
(Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
Attitude 101
Felix Mufti (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
Attitude 101
(Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
Attitude 101
(Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
Attitude 101
Rylee Spooner (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)
Attitude 101
Aidan Hyman (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

Once everyone arrived they were treated to speeches from Attitude Publisher Darren Styles OBE as well as Bentley’s Emma Perriman-Rabone and Tom Dawes.

The Rosewood
The Rosewood (Image: Adam Fussell)
Darren Styles
Darren Styles (Image: Adam Fussell)
Emma Perriman-Rabone and Tom Dawes (Image: Adam Fussell)
Emma Perriman-Rabone and Tom Dawes (Image: Adam Fussell)
Attitude 101
Felix Mufti (Image: Adam Fussell)
Attitude 101
People mingle at Attitude 101 (Image: Adam Fussell)
Attitude 101
Juno Dawson and Suzi Ruffell at Attitude 101 (Image: Adam Fussell)
Attitude 101
Jack Guiness (Image: Adam Fussell)
Attitude 101
(Image: Adam Fussell)
Attitude 101 (Image: Adam Fussell)

Issue 357 of Attitude magazine is available to order online here, alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.

Andrew Scott on the cover of Attitude issue 358
Andrew Scott on the cover of Attitude issue 357 (Image: Ramon Christian/Attitude)
In This Article: