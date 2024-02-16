LGBTQ icons and trailblazers gather for Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley

Stars from across the LGBTQ+ community came together on Friday (16 February) for the fourth annual Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley.

Held at the Rosewood London, a dazzling array of trailblazers, icons, and guests celebrated those in the community making a difference.

Our special Attitude 101 issue – available to order online here – consists of 10 categories of 10 individuals, who have contributed to the community in a game-changing way. In addition to our ‘Person of the Year’ – Graham Norton – brings our list up to 101. You can see the full 101 list here.

The 10 categories are Media & Broadcast, Film, TV, and Music supported by LA Tourism, Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM), Third Sector & Community, Financial & Legal, Fashion, Art & Design, Sport, Travel, Business, and The Future, supported by Clifford Chance.

Trailblazers themselves, Bentley returned to empower the event and celebration of our fabulous community.

Some of our guests arrived in style thanks to Bentley.

And of course, the Attitude 101 red carpet was awash with many an LGBTQ+ trailblazer and icon. Among them was our Person of the Year, Graham Norton, as well as 101 stars Paul Brand, Mikaela Loach, and L Devine.

Also joining us to celebrate Attitude 101 were Juno Dawson, James Barr, and Heartstopper‘s Bel Priestley.

Broadcaster Ben Thompson, Dr Ranj Singh, Marcus Hodson, and more added a splash more style, glamour, and LGBTQ+ excellence.

Once everyone arrived they were treated to speeches from Attitude Publisher Darren Styles OBE as well as Bentley’s Emma Perriman-Rabone and Tom Dawes.

The Rosewood (Image: Adam Fussell) Darren Styles (Image: Adam Fussell) Emma Perriman-Rabone and Tom Dawes (Image: Adam Fussell)

