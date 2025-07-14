Mythology and muscles: Axel Beach Mykonos launches gorgeous ‘Gods, leave Olympus’ campaign

To celebrate the launch of its first five-star property, Axel Beach Mykonos, LGBTQIA+ hotel group Axel Hotels has unveiled a stunning new video campaign – and there’s not a pool, suite or sun lounger in sight. Instead of showcasing hotel features, ‘Gods, leave Olympus’ makes its point through symbolism, movement, myth and… muscles.

The short film introduces a cast of sculpted, white-painted deities frozen on plinths. Slowly, they come alive. They kiss, dance and twerk their way down, shedding centuries of idealised beauty and perfection. Axel says it’s a direct response to the standards we still see echoed today – through social media, advertising, and algorithm-fuelled pressure to present curated lives and flawless bodies.

(Image: Axel Hotels) (Image: Axel Hotels) (Image: Axel Hotels)

Directed by Kike Doatis and Eric Monteagudo, the campaign plays with the gap between how power and beauty have been historically portrayed and what freedom might look like when those expectations fall away. “We’re not talking about how the gods lived,” says Doatis, “but how we’ve represented them over time. This is a campaign for everyone who’s ever felt the pedestal was too high.”

The video arrives during Pride season, a fitting backdrop for a message about authenticity and self-expression. It also marks a milestone for Axel Hotels, whose CEO Albert Olivé says: “Each campaign we do helps us understand who we are and where we want to go.”

Axel Beach Mykonos is located just a short walk from the maze of bars and boutiques in Mykonos Town, and a short drive from beaches like Elia and Super Paradise. The stunning property features bright, modern interiors behind a minimalist Cycladic façade, offering a relaxed Mediterranean space where guests can be completely themselves.

The launch also signals the next phase in Axel’s international growth, with Mykonos following recent openings in Bilbao and ahead of new locations in Valencia and Porto. With each new site, the brand continues to refine what queer hospitality can look like – placing identity and community at the heart of the experience.

Axel Beach Mykonos is now open and is currently offering a 20 percent opening discount for bookings made through its official website.