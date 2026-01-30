Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, will auction Sir Ian McKellen’s artwork to benefit Peter Tatchell Foundation (EXCLUSIVE)

Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, is set to return in 2026, where we will be auctioning a fabulous piece of art by Julia de Gabriel depicting Sir Ian McKellen to support the Peter Tatchell Foundation.

McKellen will be in attendance on the day at the Rosewood London on 13 February in support of Peter Tatchell, signing the piece for the winning bidder.

The 23-year-old Spanish visual artist created the portrait to generate visibility for Tatchell’s cause, which has promoted and protected the human rights of individuals, communities and nations since the organisation was founded in 2011.

“I’m honoured that Julia de Gabriel has donated this magnificent painting” – Peter Tatchell on the Attitude 101 Sir Ian McKellen painting

(Image: Julia de Gabriel)

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, the human rights activist expressed his excitement: “I’m honoured that Julia de Gabriel has donated this magnificent painting of the wonderful Ian McKellen, and grateful to Attitude for auctioning it to raise funds for my LGBT+ human rights campaigns.”

He continued: “The sale price will help finance our work supporting LGBT+ people fleeing persecution in countries such as Uganda, Pakistan, Iran and Bangladesh.”

On the painting’s colourful design, he said: “The vibrant colours of the artwork reflect the exuberance of Ian’s acting career and his sparkling advocacy for queer rights. His signing of the painting and attendance at the auction is a huge bonus.”

“Its groundbreaking campaigns are helping advance LGBT+ rights in the UK and in other countries” – McKellen on the Peter Tatchell Foundation

(Image: Julia de Gabriel)

McKellen himself praised the portrait, adding: “I’m delighted this colourful portrait will be auctioned to raise funds for the wonderful work of the Peter Tatchell Foundation. Its groundbreaking campaigns are helping advance LGBT+ rights in the UK and in other countries where LGBT+ people suffer severe persecution.”

The acclaimed actor and film star has a long-standing history with the foundation, having unveiled the activist’s blue plaque in 2010, honouring him for his service to gay rights in the UK since 1971.

McKellen said: “We’re very lucky to have Peter with us, what he asks for is no more or less than freedom, and I couldn’t be a stronger supporter of him… He’s my hero, and to honour heroes is a good thing to do.”

The Attitude 101 list will be unveiled in a special edition of Attitude magazine published on the day of the event, with honourees gathering for a lunch reception to benefit 2026 partner charity the Peter Tatchell Foundation, as well as the Attitude Magazine Foundation for LGBTQ+ causes.

Green Party leader and London Assembly Member Zack Polanski and actor and singer Fra Fee are confirmed as guest speakers at this year’s charity lunch event. The full list of this year’s honourees will be published across Attitude’s digital platforms.

