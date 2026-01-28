Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, returns for 2026, with speakers Zack Polanski and Fra Fee

Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, is set to return for 2026 with Green Party leader and London Assembly Member Zack Polanski and actor and singer Fra Fee confirmed as guest speakers at this year’s charity lunch event, taking place on 13 February at Rosewood London.

Now in its sixth year, the publication of the annual Attitude 101 list continues to spotlight 100 LGBTQ+ pioneers shaping culture, politics, business and community life, alongside one Trailblazer of the Year whose influence is set to carry through the coming 12 months. The list brings together familiar public figures and quieter changemakers whose work has often unfolded without widespread recognition.

The 2026 selection spans 10 sectors: The Future (25 and under), supported by Clifford Chance; Business; Community, Diversity and Third Sector; Fashion, art and design; Film, TV, and Music; Financial and Legal; Media, broadcast and communications; Sport, Health and Fitness; STEM; and Travel.

Olly Alexander was among the honourees on the 2025 Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, list (Image: Attitude)

The 2025 Attitude 101 list saw the likes of biologist and television presenter Dan O’Neill, singer Olly Alexander, London Stock Exchange CEO Dame Julia Hoggett, and actor and musician Cynthia Erivo being honoured.

“The Attitude 101 list reflects the depth and range of talent within our community” – Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE

“Attitude subscribes to the maxim ‘You cannot be what you cannot see’, and Attitude 101 exists to make LGBTQ+ leadership visible across every corner of society,” says Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE.

“Each year, the Attitude 101 list reflects the depth and range of talent within our community, and the 2026 cohort continues that tradition.”

The Attitude 101 list will be unveiled in a special edition of Attitude magazine published the day of the event, with honourees gathering for a lunch reception at Rosewood London to benefit both the Attitude Magazine Foundation for LGBTQ+ causes and 2026 partner charity the Peter Tatchell Foundation. The full list will also be published across Attitude’s digital platforms.

“Six years into this journey, inclusion sits at the heart of Bentley” – Bentley’s chief comms and DEIB officer Wayne Bruce

Bentley colleagues attend Manchester Pride with the company’s Continental GTC ‘Pride Car’ (Image: Bentley)

Speaking on Bentley’s continued partnership, Wayne Bruce, chief communications and DEIB officer at Bentley, says: “On behalf of Bentley and our BeProud colleague network, we are delighted to once again empower Attitude 101 and celebrate the LGBTQ+ trailblazers changing the world today.

“Six years into this journey, inclusion sits at the heart of Bentley, from our colleagues to the community we stand alongside.”

He adds: “From a more than 101 year-old company intent on becoming a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community to 101 individuals that already are, we hope you feel proud.”

The Attitude 101 issue of Attitude magazine will be available in print, on the Attitude app, and on Apple News+.