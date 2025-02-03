AstraZeneca’s Rick R. Suárez on leadership, LGBTQ+ inclusion and healthcare innovation

With over two decades of experience, Rick R. Suárez has held various strategic roles at AstraZeneca, where he has focused on making healthcare more equitable and accessible. As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, Rick advocates for diversity and inclusion, ensuring every voice is valued in the workplace. From leading teams in sales and marketing to navigating complex challenges in medical access and innovation, his experiences reflect a dedication to making healthcare more equitable and accessible. In this conversation with myGwork, we explore his insights on leadership, the evolving landscape of diversity and inclusion, and his aspirations for the future of LGBTQ+ equality both in the workplace and society at large.

Could you tell me a bit about your background and career journey leading up to your current position at AstraZeneca?

My passion for science and commitment to global health have driven a two-decade career in the pharmaceutical industry. With degrees in Chemistry and Sociology from the University of North Alabama, I’ve transformed challenges into opportunities.

AstraZeneca has been pivotal to my growth. In the U.S., I led teams in sales, marketing, medical, and market access, driving innovations to make healthcare more accessible and sustainable. In 2020, I brought my career to Spain, a decision that profoundly shaped me as a leader.

Leading AstraZeneca Spain has been a masterclass in balancing an epidemic, new government, inclusion, and innovation. My focus remains on equitable patient care and fostering a culture where every voice is valued and heard.

Can you tell me a bit about your childhood – where did you grow up; did you have any hobbies?

I grew up in New Haven, Connecticut, shaped by my immigrant parents’ sacrifices and determination. My father’s gift of a chemistry set sparked my curiosity, while my grandmother’s resilience, as a Cuban immigrant in the late 1950s, inspired my leadership philosophy and belief in forging one’s own path.

Can you share your personal journey with the LGBTQ+ community?

I am a proud LGBTQ+ community member, married and a father of two. My commitment to inclusion has driven initiatives like supporting the LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group at AstraZeneca U.S. and achieving a perfect Corporate Equality Index score. In Spain, I’ve led diversity initiatives such as the This Is Me movement and strengthened our commitment by joining REDI. Hearing employees express growing comfort in being their authentic selves at work has been humbling and deeply motivating as a leader.

What has been a standout moment in your career so far?

A defining moment in my career was leading a cultural transformation where every individual felt empowered to work toward a shared purpose. When I arrived in Spain, I found a talented team brimming with potential. To thrive, we needed open communication, shared decision-making and collaboration. We broke down silos, built cross-functional collaboration, and encouraged ownership of the company’s mission. This cultural shift empowered our people, fostering mutual respect and a shared commitment to success.

Our achievements are thanks to the commitment, passion, and drive of my teams, who embraced collaboration, leadership, and social responsibility. Together, we’ve built something truly impactful, and it stands as one of the most rewarding milestones of my career.

How does AstraZeneca strive for inclusivity and provide an open space for LGBTQ+ employees?

At AstraZeneca, we strive to create an environment where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered. Diversity isn’t just a goal – it’s a catalyst for innovation and progress. Our inclusivity is grounded in three pillars: fostering an inclusive culture, developing diverse talent, and driving societal impact.

Initiatives like This is Me and our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) provide critical support and create safe spaces for employees to connect and share their experiences. Our LGBTQ+ ERG, in particular, advocates for inclusive policies and practices.

Rick R. Suárez and family (Image: Provided)

Programmes like Real Families celebrate diverse family structures, reinforcing that inclusion is an everyday commitment, not just a policy.

Throughout your career, have you noticed any developments in attitudes towards the importance of diversity and inclusion?

Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed significant progress in diversity and inclusion, particularly in the visibility and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ individuals. While places like Spain have made great strides, much work remains to create truly inclusive spaces where everyone can thrive. Diversity is not only a moral imperative but a business driver, fueling innovation and success when people can be authentic. Organisations must consistently raise awareness, challenge biases and foster respect, ensuring inclusion remains a deliberate, ongoing effort.

What immediate improvements would you like to see being made for LGBTQ+ equality in the future – both in the workplace, and wider society?

In the future, I hope to see a greater focus on the DEIB model – diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging – creating workplaces where everyone feels valued, authentic and empowered to contribute their best. Senior leaders must champion inclusive leadership, embedding these values into everyday practices and culture.

Society must also challenge stereotypes, educate on LGBTQ+ issues, and embrace diversity as the norm. Diverse role models are key to inspiring future generations and driving genuine progress. When people feel valued and accepted, we unlock their potential sparking meaningful change in organisations and society.

Is there anything we haven’t discussed already that you would like to include?

I’d like to highlight the role of mental health. At AstraZeneca inclusivity means more than representation – it’s about creating an environment where everyone feels empowered to be their authentic self. Mental health is central to this vision.

When people feel supported emotionally, psychologically, and socially, they are more engaged, innovative and driven to excel. At AstraZeneca, we are dedicated to ensuring that every person feels seen, heard, and valued, creating a workplace where equality and inclusion are lived realities.

