Arosa Gay Ski Week 2027: Europe’s favourite queer winter retreat returns

Arosa Gay Ski Week is back, turning a sleepy Swiss mountain village into one of Europe’s hottest queer gatherings, from 16 to 23 January 2027.

Close to 1,000 travellers from more than 30 countries join the fun at 1,800 metres high in the breathtaking Arosa, which sits at the end of the Schanfigg valley, ringed by frozen lakes and snow-covered peaks, with the whole village playing host for the entire week.

Though the skiing alone justifies the booking, with 225 kilometres of piste linking Arosa to Lenzerheide, most guests come back for everything else: the parties, the spa afternoons, the themed dinners, and, of course, the boys..

It’s also the perfect trip for solo travellers – Arosa Gay Ski Week is the kind of place where you can arrive alone and leave with a full friend group, whether that’s made in the queue for a chairlift or at one of the many parties.

What’s on at Arosa Gay Ski Week 2027

Guided LGBTQ+ groups set off each morning for the long reds and blacks that link into the wider Arosa-Lenzerheide circuit, led by expert hosts. Beginners, or anyone returning to skiing after a few years off, get a ski school built around them, with gentle slopes to progress on.

New for 2027, a guided cross-country group heads out along the valley trails for anyone who’d rather glide than ride a chairlift.

(Image: Aaron Cobbett)

If skiing isn’t your thing, there’s ice skating, tobogganing, snowshoe trails, winter walks, horse-drawn sleigh rides and spas built for the day after a long one on the mountain, plus sunny terraces that easily turn a quick lunch into an afternoon session.

Nights and parties

(Image: Aaron Cobbett)

The evening programme runs from the opening party to the all-white closing ball, with après-ski every day, plus themed dinners, cabaret and DJ sets most nights in between. The legendary Arosa Drag Race and the steamy Pool Party are the two nights that sell out first.

For something quieter, there’s a classical concert in the village church, and a fondue night in a mountain hut that ends with a sledge ride back down under the stars.

Getting there and booking for 2027

Getting to Arosa is easy, and the journey is as much a part of the experience as the week itself. Fly into Zurich, take the train to Chur, then change onto the Arosa line, which climbs through stunning pine forest and over viaducts before dropping you in the middle of the village. No car or transfer bus required.

(Image: Aaron Cobbett)

Arosa Gay Ski Week has run under a non-profit association since 2005, growing from a handful of friends into a fixture of the European LGBTQ+ calendar, still organised by the people who go. Hotel packages and Event Passes for the 2027 edition have already gone on sale, and the full programme goes online in November. Themed dinners open for booking on 1 January and fill fast.

Arosa Gay Ski Week programme

The full programme will be published online in November on the official website here, though the following fabulous events and activities have been confirmed so far:

Sunday 17 January: Après-Ski on the slopes with Kely Starlight from the Folie Douce and her dancers and acrobats. In the evening, fondue at the Tschuggenhütte followed by a toboggan run back down.

Monday 18 January: Classical concert with pianist Michail Lifits, clarinettist Nicolai Pfeffer and star violinist Diana Tishchenko, plus Granny Bonbon’s cabaret show.

(Image: Aaron Cobbett)

Tuesday 19 January: The famous Arosa Gay Ski Week Pool Party.

Wednesday 20 January: The iconic Arosa Drag Race.

Thursday 21 January: The new Aprestivo event, followed by the Heidi & Hot Peter kinky party.

Friday 22 January: Gala dinner at the Weisshorn, followed by the White Snowball with a show by ChrisOh! and US DJ Rob Moore.

Join Arosa Gay Ski Week from 16 to 23 January 2027. Packages, lift passes and the full programme are available on the official website.