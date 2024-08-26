5 ways Labour can improve inclusion in the NHS for the LGBTQIA+ community

The NHS is a lifeline for millions across the UK, but for LGBTQIA+ people, accessing inclusive, non-discriminatory care remains a challenge.

The statistics are disappointing both inside and outside of the NHS. A survey by the Association of LGBTQ+ Doctors and Dentists (GLADD) and British Medical Association (BMA) found that 29% of LGB staff and a staggering 59% of trans staff report experiencing queerphobia within the NHS itself.

Meanwhile, for service users, Stonewall’s LGBT in Britain Health survey from 2017 reported that 13% of LGBTQIA+ people have encountered unequal treatment from healthcare staff, while 20% of trans people have heard discriminatory remarks aimed at LGBTQIA+ individuals.

With anti-trans rhetoric being at an all-time high and Labour leaders’ refusal to stand up for trans communities, we can only imagine that the current situation is much worse.

If Labour is serious about improving healthcare for everyone, it’s time to take meaningful action to address these disparities. Here are five ways Labour can step up and create a more inclusive NHS for the LGBTQIA+ community.

1. Language matters: respect the Equality Act in NHS spaces

The Equality Act is supposed to protect everyone. But when it comes to LGBTQIA+ patients, especially trans people, there is massive uncertainty about whether this protection is extended in NHS settings. Ensuring that the Equality Act is fully respected in healthcare settings is essential to safeguarding the rights of both trans and cis patients.

Leadership plays a crucial role here. Yet both Keir Starmer and Wes Streeting have voiced concerns about trans women accessing the same spaces as cis women, seemingly ignorant of how these views will impact trans patients. Starmer has stated that trans women “don’t have the right to use women-only spaces” even if they have a gender recognition certificate (which seem to contradict the Equality Act), while Streeting apologised for saying “trans women are women” and also backed separate wards for trans people.

While the legal implications of these positions are debatable, the cultural message is loud and clear: to openly state that trans women can and should be separated from cis women, risks perpetuating exclusion and stigma within the NHS. Labour needs to commit to upholding the rights of trans individuals and ensure that NHS policies reflect this.

2. Actually ban so-called ‘conversion therapy’

For over five years, the Tories have promised to ban conversion therapy, yet they’ve failed to deliver.

Labour must take action to outlaw this harmful and outdated practice, ensuring that LGBTQIA+ individuals are protected from attempts to change or suppress their identities.

However, given Streeting’s wavering stance on trans rights, there are legitimate concerns that Labour’s ban on conversion therapy might not fully protect trans communities. A comprehensive ban is crucial — one that unequivocally includes all forms of conversion therapy, regardless of the individual’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

3. Commit to trans youth healthcare post-Cass Review

The Tory ban on puberty blockers has sparked outrage, Streeting’s backing of this ban adds to the alarm. Streeting is now backing a permanent ban of puberty blockers, appearing to be capitulating to gender-critical activists and anti-trans rhetoric.

The Cass Review, which is also under scrutiny from the British Medical Association (BMA), has raised significant concerns about trans youth healthcare. But Streeting’s stance goes against established medical consensus, the needs of trans service users, and the stance of established LGBTQ+ charities. Even the BMA is calling for the ban of puberty blockers to be lifted.

Healthcare must be approached with care, caution and compassion. A permanent ban fails all of these fronts, leaving vulnerable trans youth without support. Labour must take a clear stance on providing compassionate, evidence-based care for trans youth and not succumb to pressure from gender-critical activists.

4. Invest in LGBTQIA+ mental health pathways

Queer people are more than twice likely to have a long-term mental health condition relative to our cis-het counterparts, and also face lower recovery rates for LGBT people after accessing NHS Talking Therapies.

This is likely because the LGBTQIA+ community faces different mental health challenges relative to the cisheteronormative community. Yet, many LGBTQIA+ individuals face inadequate support when they turn to the NHS for help.

Even though there are LGBT+ specific sexual health services funded by the NHS, there are no specific LGBT+ mental health pathways.

Stigma, gender dysphoria, and identity-related stress can take a significant toll on mental well-being, and it is important to have clinicians and mental health pathways that take these into account.

Labour should prioritise funding for inclusive mental health services that cater specifically to the needs of LGBTQIA+ people. At Voda, we’ve seen firsthand the frustration our users experience with the lack of culturally competent care. It’s time for Labour to invest in mental health pathways that genuinely support our community.

5. Reinstate the NHS Pride programme

Earlier this year, the NHS Rainbow Badge scheme, a programme that assessed LGBTQ+ inclusion policies across the health service, was abruptly shut down. The scheme provided hundreds of thousands of healthcare staff with Pride flag badges to signal LGBTQ+ inclusivity. However funding for the scheme was pulled, and services were wound down.

Labour must reinstate this critical programme. It’s more than just a badge, it’s a symbol of safety and solidarity for LGBTQIA+ patients navigating the healthcare system. Given the apprehension and stigma LGBTQIA+ service users face, rebuilding these initiatives is a first start to fostering an NHS where every LGBTQIA+ person feels seen, supported, and safe.

Labour has an opportunity to build an NHS that truly serves all of its people. They can do so by committing to inclusion despite the fear mongering from far-right and gender-critical figures. This means respecting the rights of trans people, banning conversion therapy, providing life-saving healthcare for trans youth, investing in LGBT+ mental health pathways and reinstating the NHS pPride programme.

The LGBTQIA+ community deserves nothing less.

Jaron Soh is the co-founder and CEO of Voda, the LGBTQIA+ mental health app designed by NHS LGBTQIA+ psychotherapists which currently serves over 18,000 users across the LGBTQIA+ community. Jaron was included in the STEM category of the 2024 Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley list.