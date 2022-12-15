Young Royals stars discuss third and final season: ‘everything good has to end’

The stars of Netflix’s Young Royals have addressed the news that the show is getting a third but sadly, a final, season.

On Wednesday (14 December) Netflix announced on social media that one more season of the young LGBTQ drama would becoming, drawing a variety of reactions from fans.

In an interview with The Queer Review while on a trip to New York, Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg (Prince Wilhelm and Simon respectively) discussed their reactions to the news.

“Finally, I guess,” says Edvin. He explains that the show’s head writer, Lisa Ambjörn, shared with them that she had imagined the series in three chapters. He continues: “The fact that we’re able to do the final chapter feels very important to us”.

The consensus among the reactions from fans at Wednesday’s news about the show’s future is that it’s bittersweet. We’re happy for one more season but sad that it’s only one more season. Both Edvin and Omar agree.

Simon + Wilhelm forever?



Young Royals will return for a third and final season. pic.twitter.com/zJZJMRlyEU — Netflix (@netflix) December 14, 2022

Omar adds, “It’s a little sad because it has been such a fun time with the whole Young Royals thing.”

Wisely he goes on to say, “But everything good has to end. But, instead of thinking ‘Oh, it’s going to end. FML,’ you should probably think, ‘Thank you for making it happen’ and that it existed.”

Edvin assures fans they’re focused on making the last season of Young Royals the best it can be. The pair jokes they’d have their characters mile more if they were writing the show.

Discussing the ardent fandom Omar talks of the beautiful messages both he and Edvin have received. “It’s a blessing to be able to have a voice for people around the world that doesn’t have as big a voice as we have on social media,” he says. “But it can also be a little overwhelming,” he adds of the Young Royals fans. He also admits the volume of messages can be scary.

When it comes to memorable fan interactions both remember an 85-year-old man who wrote them a letter about his life.

“He said in the letter, ‘I got a flashback when I was a teenager in my life. I really wanted to live my life how I wanted to live and be true to myself’ but he couldn’t,” explains Omar. “And he couldn’t live his life how he wanted until he was over 45 years old. And that’s when he met his husband and everything got a change and it’s crazy.”

Both also reveal their favourite LGBTQ media with Call Me By Your Name being up there.

Check out the full interview with the stars of Young Royals below:

Young Royals seasons one and two are streaming on Netflix.