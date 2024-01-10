Young Royals: Netflix releases first-look images at third and final season

We’ve got our first look at the third and final season of Netflix’s Young Royals and it’s all a little bittersweet.

Netflix announced in December 2022 that the third season would be the series’ last, much to our dismay as well as the fans. A year later, we found out that Young Royals would land on Netflix one last time in March 2024.

In the first 8 images from the upcoming season, we see much of the cast returning with dramatic shots hinting at what is to come.

Young Royals season two ended with Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Edvin Ryding) announcing that he was a part of the leaked sex tape with Simon (Omar Rudberg) from the end of season one. Season two saw Wilhelm’s family try to conceal this fact.

As well as Wilhelm contemplating something he is also seen looking rather content with Simon in several shots, even teasing at a happy ending.

Other shots show the rest of the cast. Malte Gårdinger as Wilhelm’s cousin August sits alone in one image while Frida Argento, who plays Sara, looks forlorn in another.

A brief trailer was released in December that didn’t reveal too much but did get us excited. The trailer ends with the reveal that the new season will be streaming on the platform in March 2024. A previously released clip also showed Simon and Wilhelm engaging in somewhat flirty banter. It was confirmed last June that production of season three of Young Royals had wrapped.

Young Royals seasons one and two are streaming now.