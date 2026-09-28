Will Young makes gender change to ‘Evergreen’ lyrics in 25th anniversary performance

Will Young has changed the lyrics of ‘Evergreen’ from “girl” to “boy” in a new performance, 25 years after its original release and his subsequent coming out.

The song was released in February 2002, while Young publicly came out as gay in March 2002, shortly after winning Pop Idol.

The original lyric refers to a “girl” in the chorus, but Young has now changed it to: “You’re the only boy that I need”.

Will Young announces The Evergreen 25th Anniversary Tour

The new performance, ‘Evergreen (Live from The Evergreen 25th Anniversary Sessions)’, comes as Young announces The Evergreen 25th Anniversary Tour, a 16-date UK tour taking place in February and March 2027.

Marking 25 years since the song was originally released, Young said in a press release that it is “a privilege and an honour” to have reached the milestone.

“Who knew entering a competition by cutting out a piece from the newspaper would lead to the most exciting 20 weeks of my life in Pop Idol and a relationship with the public that has lasted for so long,” Young added.

Young will perform the new version of ‘Evergreen’ live in concert

“People voted and trusted me and that has forever been a dream come true. I can’t wait to celebrate with the full band and get to play ‘Evergreen’ as well as all the songs that have come since, from ‘Light My Fire’ to ‘You and I’ to ‘Leave Right Now’ to ‘Jealousy’ and onwards.

“Can’t wait to see everyone who trusted in me during Pop Idol and since, at the anniversary shows.”

‘Evergreen’ was released as a double A-side with ‘Anything Is Possible’ following Young’s Pop Idol victory, with the single going on to sell more than 1.7 million copies in the UK.

The tour will kick off in Manchester on 20 February before travelling to cities including Newcastle, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Bristol and London, with the final date taking place in Cardiff on 13 March.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST on 2 October 2026 via Young’s official website.