Will Young talks starting a family: ‘I’m quite interested in fostering’

Singer Will Young has opened up about his dreams of settling down and starting a family, in an exclusive interview with Attitude.

Chatting with us to mark the release of his latest album Light It Up, his first in three years, the star spoke on a number of subjects from using dating apps to his new life in the countryside.

“I’m quite interested in fostering”, Will said. “I’ve sort of got that in mind with the house because we’re set up very well for that,” referring to the home he’s currently refurbishing in rural Wiltshire.

“I think I’d be very good at being emotionally available and emotionally validating,” he added. That’s the key for kids or young people”.

The Pop Idol star also mentioned his use of dating apps, particularly since moving to a rural area. “It’s a bit of a lottery. My last boyfriend was off an app. And the person I’m dating at the moment’s off an app”, he explained.

New album Light It Up available now

Light It Up is Will Young’s first studio EP since 2021’s Crying on the Bathroom Floor. He described the record as a return to his pop roots, saying, “Light It Up came along, and I thought, ‘OK, we’re making a pop record'”. A tour to support the album is scheduled to begin in September.

When asked about his favourite track on the album, Will answered, “‘Midnight’ — I loved writing it. I thought it was really interesting, and I’ve never written a song like that.

“I think it was a really honest song, and I don’t really write autobiographical songs,” he explained.

“That was a bit of a new way of writing, which is quite exciting. So, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m writing a song about being in your forties and about being a gay man and sort of wandering around looking at your reflection.’ It was sort of really honest.”

