Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande: ‘Oz is full of queerness’ (Exclusive)

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have praised the representation of queerness and other “beautiful differences” in their new blockbuster movie.



Speaking in an interview with Attitude this week, Ariana said: “Oz is so full of queerness and celebration and beautiful differences – and so is Earth.”

Preach!

Wicked, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz tells the story of Elphaba, who’s rejected by her father for being ‘other’, and also bullied by her peers.



Asked for messages of support for LGBTQ youth rejected by family members, Cynthia said: “You can find family, even if they aren’t blood family. People who will love you for who you are, the way you’re meant to be loved.”



Added Ariana: “You’ll find your chosen family, your real family. You deserve to be here. Oz is so full of queerness and celebration and beautiful differences – and so is Earth.”

“I take friendship very seriously” – Cynthia Erivo

Elsewhere in their Attitude interview, Cynthia and Ariana reflected on the friendship they’ve forged since working together on the movie.

“I take friendship very seriously,” said Cynthia. “I care about my friends. I love my friends. If you are my friend, I love hard. This film has taught me, there is no other way with your friendships. You’re either all in, or you’re not.

“Even when you go in different directions. Even when you might not agree, you can still do it lovingly.”

Ariana added: “I love her too. Thankfully, we both have led with a lot of want to take care of the other person. We knew emotionally, physically, what this was going to require of us. But also, we both made it a real thing. We wanted to build something really substantial and indestructible. We know how people pit women each other, how people try to ruin a good thing. We’ve both seen it so many times. What better way to survive it all than with a sister?”

Wicked hits UK cinemas tomorrow (Friday 22 November 2024).