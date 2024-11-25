Wicked: Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James on being ‘like, Glinda’s publicists’ (Exclusive)

How did you build chemistry as a ‘clique’ with Ariana Grande? Did you have a group chat? Did you sit separately from everyone else at lunch?

Bronwyn: Super bitchy!



Bowen: That would have been method as hell! You know what I really loved about getting to know each other in those first stages, is Jon [M. Chu, the director] sat us down and really dug into these characters and their intention. He’s a big believer in: there are no small parts. He’s like: ‘they’re not the sidekicks or the gay best friends – I think there’s something deeper there.’ I think we arrived at: ‘These are like Glinda’s publicists.’



Bronwyn: They’re like: ‘You’re going to be who and what we need you to be. So that we can mooch off of you.’



Bowen: Exactly. They’re crafting her. They’re the ones who give her the hat. They’re motivating all these nefarious things Glinda ends up doing in the film, even though she is good. There is goodness in her throughout. Ari’s very protective of that. I loved building it from that.

Bronwyn: Yeah. There was a lot of improvising as well, wasn’t there?

How does it feel to be part of a blockbuster film bringing LGBTQ representation? Some try and botch it. Others don’t try at all.

Bowen: Yeah.



Bronwyn: I think it’s incredible. Something like this is so rare. It’s not just an allegory of a queer storyline that people can identify with. It’s the cast, crew and dancers. There was so much representation behind the scenes and in front of the cameras, and that’s really rare. It was really special.

This film explores themes like parental rejection and bullying, which some young LGBTQ Wicked fans will watch and that might feel affected by those scenes but also inspired by the way the film explores them. Do you have any messages of love or support?

Bronwyn: Absolutely.

Bowen: This is a movie that wants to validate all the things you think should make you feel special even if right now make you feel alienated or different.

Bronwyn: Definitely. You do see this big storyline with Elphaba and her father. That familial rejection. But by the end of it, Elphaba is still true to herself and has her integrity, and becomes the best version of herself, even if that means leaving behind the people that are holding her back and are toxic to her. Big love to everybody who can identify with that.

Bowen: There’s a moment of inner-child healing. That’s the key.

Bowen and Bronwyn [left and right] are both identify as queer in real life (Image: Universal Pictures)

Another important theme is friendship. What does this friendship mean to you, and the others you’ve made through the film?

Bowen: I was telling Bronwyn last night that she was a lifeline. And remains one, obviously. It was a challenging time, even though it was a lovely time.

Bronwyn: Especially as you, because you were back and forth, back and forth to the States every single week.

Bowen: Sure. Bronwyn was so steady. So on top of it. So funny.

Bronwyn: Thank you!

Bowen: I was always so happy to see you.



Bronwyn: I think he’s all right! No, I cannot say enough. Whenever you think of the perfect scene partner… you pray to everyone that you get a Bowen, or an Ariana. It was always such a joy. You feel in good hands. ‘I don’t need to worry about anything because Bowen’s here.’

Do you believe in magic? What do you believe is magic about our world?

Bronwyn: Spandex.

Bowen. [Laughs] Yeah.

Wicked hits UK cinemas now