Who is The Apprentice candidate Conor Galvin?

Are you looking for a man in finance? Well, starring in the upcoming season of The Apprentice, Conor Galvin is suited and booted, ready for our TV screens next week (29 January).

Galvin, from Glengarriff, West Cork, will appear on the 20th series of the BBC reality TV show, competing against 19 other candidates, all aiming to impress Alan Sugar and win a £250,000 investment.

The 25-year-old businessman, who is gay, owns Press Print Paper, a photobooth-style business that creates vintage newspaper-style prints for events.

“The cat is finally out of the bag, and I’m ready to set it among the pigeons” – Conor Galvin announces his run on The Apprentice

His company operates across Ireland, the UK, and internationally at major landmarks, sporting events, festivals and private functions. Galvin aims to expand his business into London, Manchester and Birmingham.

Galvin’s official business website reads: “We take pride in blending the classic charm of old-school print with the magic of modern event photography.”

Taking to Instagram to announce his part in the competition, he said he was delighted to have been chosen for the 2026 series… and means business!

“Will I bring the competition to life?” – Galvin teased his appearance on the BBC reality show

“The cat is finally out of the bag, and I’m ready to set it among the pigeons,” said Galvin. “Out of thousands of applicants, Lord Sugar has chosen twenty business plans that he is considering for investment.”

“Will I bring the competition to life? Will I be humbled in the boardroom? Tune in and find out,” he teased.

In a news release, Galvin revealed: “My friends will probably have a giggle when they hear I’m going into the process. They’ll say I’ll be fired first and that they’ll see me home soon enough.

“They would say I’m capable, determined and always give my all” – Galvin’s friends have confidence in him to go far in Lord Sugar’s competition

“But, behind the jokes, they would say I’m capable, determined and always give my all,” he continued.

Galvin is up against businessmen and women from across the nation, including: Andrea Cooper, Carrington Saunders, Georgina Newton, Karishma Vijay, Dan Miller, Tanmay Hingorani, Marcus Donkoh, Nikki Jetha, Priyesh Bhatia, Lawrence Rosenberg, Roxanne Hamedi, Kieran McCartney, Vanessa Tetteh-Squire, Harry Clough, Pascha Myhill, Rothna Akhtar, Levi Hague, Megan Ruiter and Rajan Gill.

The Apprentice runs over 12 episodes, with candidates gradually eliminated until one winner remains after undertaking a multitude of business-based challenges.

The first episode airs on 29 January, on BBC One and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

