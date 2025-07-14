Wet Leg’s lead vocalist Rhian Teasdale says non-binary partner inspired songs on new album

Wet Leg’s lead singer Rhian Teasdale has said it felt “important” to write love songs for her non-binary partner on the band’s second album ‘Moisturizer’…

(And what a story for International Non-Binary People’s Day!)

The Isle of Wight band released their highly anticipated second album on Friday (11 July), after making a triumphant return to Glastonbury last month.

In an interview with Variety, Teasdale explained that the new record reflects her current relationship and includes several tracks that document the experience of falling in love.

“It feels so different”

Songs such as Liquidize, Pond Song, Pokemon and CPR are inspired by her relationship.

“It felt important for me to write love songs to my partner, who is not a man — they’re non-binary. It feels so different,” said the band’s frontwoman.

Speaking about her approach to songwriting, she added: “I’ve never wanted to write a love song about a man. And I don’t even really enjoy listening to love songs from a woman to a man. I feel like, historically, they’re not so empowering.”

“There are no rules”

Teasdale, who identifies as queer, said that writing the album helped her process her feelings around love, and highlighted the freedom of writing lyrics about her non-heterosexual relationship.

“There are no rules, no kind of preconceived things that you’ve subconsciously absorbed along the way — it all gets rewritten when you are in a queer relationship, I think.”

Teasdale first spoke publicly about her relationship in April 2024, telling The Guardian that she met her partner in Portugal in late 2021.

In light of the release of their second album, the band have confirmed UK and Irish tour dates for 2025, taking place in November and kicking off with a date at the Royal Albert Hall.

See Wet Leg’s 2025 UK tour dates:



13 November – Royal Albert Hall, London

15 November – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

17 November – Rock City, Nottingham

19 November – UEA, Norwich

20 November – Guildhall, Portsmouth

21 November – University Great Hall, Cardiff

26 November – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

27 November – Telegraph Building, Belfast

Wet Leg rose to prominence following the release of their self-titled debut album in 2021. The album reached number one in the UK and received multiple awards, including Best New Artist and Best British Group at the 2023 Brit Awards.

The band has won a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Performance with their single Chaise Longue, and named Best Alternative Music Album.