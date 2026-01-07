Welsh LGBTQ+ short film Teth hits TV screens after global success

Internationally acclaimed LGBTQ+ short film Teth (Nipple) will hit TV screens tomorrow (8 January), exploring a father’s relationship with his transgender son after global success.

Produced by Beastly Media for S4C, the UK’s only Welsh-language public service broadcaster, the film will air on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer from 10.15pm.

Running for just over 13 minutes, the story follows life after protagonist, Ioan, undergoes top surgery, exploring how his relationship with his father evolves as he adapts to being the parent of a trans son.

The short film was the first Welsh-language film to screen in India and China

Teth airs following a successful run across international film festivals, including BFI Flare, Frameline (San Francisco), Beijing Queer Film Festival and Oslo/Fusion. The short film was also the first Welsh-language film to screen in India and China.

(image: Beastly Media)

LGBTQ+ visibility in China is heavily restricted, particularly in film, with characters previously removed, rewritten or censored, and entire films made inaccessible within the country. Teeth marks a monumental moment.

It has toured major LGBTQ+ festivals worldwide and won Best LGBT Film at the California Short Film Festival, Best LGBT+ Film at the NYC Downtown Short Film Festival, and Best Queer Short Film at QUEER-Streifen in Germany.

“Vital in demonstrating that S4C is for everyone” – Guto Rhun on LGBTQ+ representation in Teth (Nipple)

Guto Rhun, S4C’s Young Audiences Commissioner, expressed her excitement: “After a successful tour around some of the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ festivals, it’s great that S4C’s audiences can now enjoy Teth for the first time.”

Highlighting the importance of LGBTQ+ representation on screen, they continued: “Telling the stories of people from under-represented communities is vital in demonstrating that S4C is for everyone.”

Geraint Evans, S4C’s Chief Executive, added: “Expanding viewing with our content – and reaching new audiences – is one of S4C’s aims, and Teth is a perfect example of content that has travelled, winning praise across the globe and taking the Welsh language to the world stage.”

