Wayne Brady opens up on how dating life has changed since coming out as pansexual

Let’s Make A Deal presenter Wayne Brady has delved into how searching for romance has changed since publicly coming out as pansexual earlier this year.

In an interview with PEOPLE release back in August, Brady announced: “I am pansexual. Bisexual — with an open mind!”

He was supported by his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, who was the first person he told of his sexuality and daughter Maile, 20.

Now, he has opened up further while in conversation with Entertainment Tonight, sharing how he has felt less worry within himself since coming out.

“I’m not hiding anything now, so now I can approach you in a way that I never have” – Wayne Brady

“It would be hard for me to truly put myself 100 percent into a relationship when there’s this nagging doubt that I have not explored that piece of me, or even given voice to having that option,” he shared.

“It doesn’t mean that it’s ever going to manifest itself in a relationship with a man, or a relationship with this person. I don’t know, but at least being able to voice that, so that, if I go into a relationship, whomever I’m in a relationship with knows me 100 percent.”

“I couldn’t verbalize [coming out] ‘cause I couldn’t lock on to it,” he said. “I’m not hiding anything now, so now I can approach you in a way that I never have.”

Brady went on to add how experiencing the dating scene as a pansexual person has left him feeling more open to whatever happens next.

“The best part is, now that I’ve said this out loud, I don’t have to worry”

“I’m not saying that I am going to be in a relationship with another man,” he said. “I’m saying it is very possible for me to be attracted to the man because of the person.

“I can be attracted to this beautiful woman because of the person. But then again, that may be a non-binary person that might go, ‘Oh, I’m attracted to you. I’m attracted to this trans person.'”

He went on: “Every single person should be able to be whatever your truth is. I have so many of my family and friends who are gay, who are lesbian, my nieces who are trans, they walk outside every day, and they live their real truth unadulterated, walking in nothing but the armour of love and themselves.

“Those are the brave ones. So when I look at them and I go, ‘Man, if by me just speaking my truth… that can help in any way, shape or form, then I’m mad I didn’t do it earlier’.”

“The best part is, now that I’ve said this out loud, I don’t have to worry,” Wayne concluded.

Brady also known for his regular spot on improvisational comedy television series Whose Line Is It Anyway? He is host of the daytime talk show The Wayne Brady Show.

The star performed in the Tony Award–winning musical Kinky Boots on Broadway as Simon – who is also drag queen Lola – between 2015 and 2016.