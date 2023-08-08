Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual: ’I could be attracted to any of these people’

Let’s Make A Deal presenter Wayne Brady has come out as pansexual.

In an interview with PEOPLE released yesterday (7 August), Brady said: “I am pansexual. Bisexual — with an open mind!”

He explained he carried out research to understand his sexuality better, sharing: “I couldn’t say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything.

“So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary.

“Being able to be attracted across the board,” Brady added to the publication.

The 51-year-old went on: “And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place.

“I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

He was supported by his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and daughter Maile, 20, who were on-hand throughout the interview.

Taketa was the first person Brady told of his sexuality, and she shared her lovely reaction to the news.

“I just said, ‘Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier,” she said.

Brady has had a long career across TV, film, Broadway and more, spanning over more than three decades.

He is a regular on improvisational comedy television series Whose Line Is It Anyway? and is host of the daytime talk show The Wayne Brady Show.

He performed in the Tony Award–winning musical Kinky Boots on Broadway as Simon – who is also drag queen Lola – between 2015 and 2016.