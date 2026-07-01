Village People frontman and ‘YMCA’ singer Victor Willis dies aged 75

Victor Willis, the original lead singer of the Village People and the voice behind the LGBTQ+ anthem ‘YMCA’, has died aged 75.

His wife, Karen Huff-Willis, announced his death in a statement yesterday (30 June), saying he died after a “short, but aggressive illness.”

“It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, Victor Willis.

Who was the Village People’s Victor Willis?

“Victor passed away on Tuesday June 30, 2026 as a result of a short, but aggressive illness. The family request privacy at this time of great loss.”

Willis found global fame in the late 1970s as the frontman of the disco group, which became known for hits including ‘YMCA’, ‘Macho Man’, ‘In the Navy’ and ‘Go West’.

Released in 1978, ‘YMCA’ became one of the biggest songs of the disco era and was embraced by LGBTQ+ communities around the world.

Willis publicly defended Donald Trump’s decision to use his music

During the 2024 US presidential election, Donald Trump regularly played ‘YMCA’ at campaign rallies. While several artists objected to Trump using their music, Willis publicly defended the decision and said he had no plans to stop him. He also rejected claims that the song was written about gay culture.

Willis married Karen Huff-Willis in 2007 and continued touring with the Village People in recent years.

The group completed the first leg of a European tour in May and had dates planned in Italy and France later this summer.