Vanderpump Rules gay fan fave Shayne Davis to join OnlyFans after 50 Shades of Grey-style film

Vanderpump Rules star Shayne Davis, who is an LGBTQ+ ally, has confirmed that he plans to launch an OnlyFans account following the release of an upcoming 50 Shades of Grey-inspired film.

In a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen teaser, Davis revealed he will follow in the footsteps of Vanderpump Rules co-stars, and OnlyFans creators, Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen.

Davis is one of the newest cast members to join Vanderpump Rules season 12, which features an all-new cast made up almost entirely of employees at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR.

“I’m just kind of building up other things first” – Shayne Davis reveals he will launch an OnlyFans after his upcoming film

The reality series is a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which first aired on 7 January 2013, with its latest season starting in December 2025.

Speaking on the talk show, Davis admitted that his priorities are currently elsewhere. He said: “I’m just kind of building up other things first, and then I’ll release the OnlyFans.”

“It’s coming, though… at a certain point,” the 32-year-old actor added, before teasing an upcoming film that fans are dubbing ‘50 Shades of Shayne’.

“It’s basically like 50 Shades of Grey” – Davis on his upcoming film

“I have a movie coming out,” Davis said. “It’s basically like 50 Shades of Grey. My fans are calling it 50 Shades of Shayne right now.”

He explained that the project will be a vertical micro-drama – a short, serialised web series with episodes lasting between one and three minutes.

During season 12, episode six, Davis reunited with his friend Marcus Johnson, where he spoke candidly about his journey with drug addiction, revealing that he nearly had a “slip-up” during his sobriety.

“He told me what I needed to hear” – Devin Way on Davis being an LGBTQ+ ally

The reality star is also friends with Queer as Folk actor Devin Way, who has spoken about Davis’s allyship with the LGBTQ+ community, praising him in an interview with People.

“Shayne gave me permission to be messy, to be all of me,” Way said. “He told me what I needed to hear at that moment: ‘It’s going to be okay.’ Then I realised, ‘I don’t have to be afraid anymore.’”

