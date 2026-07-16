Charley Marlowe and Layton Williams tear up as they say goodbye to I Kissed A Girl/Boy

Charley Marlowe and Layton Williams, the voices of I Kissed a Girl and I Kissed a Boy, drew tears in behind-the-scenes footage as they both said goodbye to the BBC dating franchise.

In March 2026, the BBC announced that series 2 of I Kissed a Girl would be its last, bringing the I Kissed franchise to an end after four groundbreaking seasons.

I Kissed a Boy launched the franchise in 2023, with Williams serving as the series’ narrator alongside Dannii Minogue as presenter, making history as the BBC’s first gay dating programme.

I Kissed a Girl and I Kissed a Boy was axed due to “funding”

The following year, I Kissed a Girl followed, narrated by Marlowe, with Minogue returning to hosting duties, featuring lesbian and bisexual daters.

In a statement, the BBC announced that the series had been axed “in light of our funding challenges, and there are no current plans for the show to return.”

Both narrators shared their final words to social media as the franchise came to an end on 14 July, visibly upset as a series that has made an impact on so many people left our TV screens.

Marlowe honoured her role in I Kissed a Girl as the “biggest highlight of not only my career, but my life”

Marlowe, sat in a voiceover studio, struggled to string her sentences together and had to wipe away tears.

She captioned the post: “And that’s the end of I Kissed A Girl… for now! Being a part of this liberating, frabjous and completely joyous family has genuinely been the biggest highlight of not only my career, but my life.”

“Queer representation in this form had quite literally never been done before, and it means so much to so many people. The divas would often say ‘you cannot be what you cannot see’, and I can’t stress how much that rings true.

Dannii Minogue praises Marlowe’s work on I Kissed A Girl

“I promise to always be the representation I longed for when I was younger. The want and need for shows just like IKAG is there in abundance; this will not be the end. I just feel so, so proud and honoured, but this is just the beginning,” Marlowe added.

Minogue offered her support after collaborating with the social media star for two seasons, with Marlowe also making a surprise appearance in the final I Kissed season.

“Your voice, your joy, the show would not be the same without you,” wrote the singer.

“It’s really hard to do when you’re, like, close to tears” – Layton Williams saying goodbye to the I Kissed franchise

Williams was up next. “It’s really hard to do when you’re, like, close to tears,” said the I Kissed a Boy narrator, composing himself as he wiped away tears from his eyes.

Minogue showed her love for the narrator in the comments section, writing: “What a voice! So much emotion. Thanks for voicing IKAB – Cupid’s arrow – ready, aim, fire.”

All four seasons of the I Kissed a Girl and I Kissed a Boy franchise are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.