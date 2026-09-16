Troye Sivan samples Madonna’s ‘Music’ in new ‘Party’ single

Troye Sivan has revealed that his upcoming single ‘Party’ samples Madonna’s 2000 hit ‘Music’ in a recent social media dance video.

‘Party’ will feature on Sivan’s upcoming fourth studio album, She’s the Best, which is due to be released on 9 October 2026. The track will serve as the album’s second release.

Sivan released the title track and lead single ‘She’s the Best’ on 14 August, alongside its star-studded music video featuring Nicole Kidman and drag superstars.

When is Troye Sivan’s ‘Party’ coming out?

Sivan’s ‘Party’ will be released on Thursday 17 September through Interscope Records and EMI Australia.

‘Music’ was a major Madonna hit. The song became her 12th US number one, spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart, becoming her 10th UK chart-topper. It was the title track of Madonna’s eighth studio album, Music.

Which artists have sampled Madonna songs?

Sivan is not the first artist to draw directly from Madonna’s back catalogue. Dannii Minogue sampled ‘Into the Groove’ on her 2003 single ‘Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling’. More recently, Carly Rae Jepsen sampled ‘Lucky Star’ on her 2017 hit ‘Cut to the Feeling’.

Troye Sivan’s use of Madonna’s ‘Music’ continues a long history of pop artists incorporating elements of the Queen of Pop’s music into their own work.

Fans expect ‘Party’ to drop with a new music video, after Sivan teased a snippet showing a knight travelling on horseback through grassy hills.