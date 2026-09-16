Cheryl and Kelly Rowland surprise Manchester gay bar with impromptu performance

Cheryl and Kelly Rowland surprised fans with an impromptu performance during a night out at a Manchester gay bar last night (15 September).

The Girls Aloud singer and Destiny’s Child star visited Via on Canal Street, where they joined the crowd on the dancefloor. Videos posted online show Cheryl singing her 2009 single ‘Fight For This Love’ and Rowland performing along to her 2010 track ‘Commander’.

The pair are currently in Manchester filming the upcoming series of The Voice UK.

Who is joining The Voice UK for its 2027 series?

Cheryl is joining the ITV singing competition as a coach for its 15th series. Rowland is returning for her second series, with Aitch and will.i.am completing the coaching panel.

The new series will also have a new presenting team, with Stacey Solomon and Alesha Dixon replacing Emma Willis.

ITV confirmed the changes earlier this month, announcing that the next series will air in 2027.

The new lineup follows the departure of Sir Tom Jones, who had been a coach on the programme since its launch.

Jones said this week that he had not chosen to leave the show.

What did Tom Jones say about leaving The Voice UK?

“To be clear, I did not want to leave The Voice as I love the show and really appreciate the audience. ITV made this decision — obviously a while ago, and I was told just recently.

“The reason given is because of a financial difficulty with insurance. They now say in the press they wanted to ‘refresh’ the show, and with a new coaching line-up there wouldn’t be a chair for me.”

Jones said ITV had offered him ‘a much-reduced role where I would make an appearance but without being actually involved from the start, and I’m not thrilled about that.

“So the only thing I know right now, is that there’s never a good time to fire an 86-year-old who’s still pretty good at his job.”

The current series of The Voice UK continues on ITV1 and ITVX, while the new series is scheduled to broadcast in 2027.