Troye Sivan opens up about the shame he felt around his femininity

Troye Sivan has opened up about his struggles with embracing his own femininity as he reflects on his women-forward single, ‘She’s the Best’.

Sivan released the title track from his fourth studio album, She’s the Best, on 14 August, alongside its star-studded music video featuring Nicole Kidman and drag superstars.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the Australian singer discussed the album’s title track, saying that one constant in his life has been the women around him.

Another inspiration for the song was Sivan’s own internalised femmephobia and how he has come to embrace his femininity. “It’s something that I grew up fighting,” Sivan said.

Troye Sivan says he was aware of his femininity from a young age

“I don’t know why, because my parents are not homophobic and never have been, but I was very aware from a very, very, very young age,” he continued.

He recalled trying to change the way he stood and looking at other people and friends when he was young, saying he was hyper-aware of their physical traits.

“I have a friend who’s actually straight, but he would hang his wrist. And I remember being seven years old and thinking, ‘What is he doing? Why is he doing that? He needs to fix that because otherwise people are going to think that he’s gay.’”

Sivan “chipped away at that shame”

Sivan said he has “chipped away at that shame” for years and “through it found so much just freedom”.

Doing drag for the first time “unlocked” something within him. “I think what a relief to finally let yourself just sit in that and be.” He highlighted the wider importance of what drag can do for the community, allowing people to “see people express themselves”.

‘She’s the Best’ is the lead single from his album of the same name. So far, he has released the title track and new single ‘Party’, which samples Madonna’s 2000 hit ‘Music’.

She’s the Best is due to be released on 9 October 2026.