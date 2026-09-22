Former police officer accused of killing Australian presenter allegedly disguised himself as Uber Eats rider

A former police officer accused of killing Australian TV presenter Jesse Baird allegedly disguised himself as an Uber Eats rider before entering Baird’s Sydney home, a court has heard.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, 31, is accused of killing Baird, 26, and his boyfriend Luke Davies, 29, at Baird’s Paddington home on 19 February 2024.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count of aggravated break and enter.

What happened to Jesse Baird and Luke Davies?

Prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC told the NSW Supreme Court that Lamarre-Condon had developed an “obsessive and jealous infatuation” with Baird after their relationship ended.

The court heard Baird had asked Lamarre-Condon to stop contacting him in November 2023. Prosecutors said Lamarre-Condon continued to monitor Baird, including accessing his phone and deleting messages and contacts.

On 19 February 2024, the Crown said Lamarre-Condon travelled to Baird’s Paddington home and waited outside for more than three hours.

He was wearing a motorcycle helmet and high-visibility clothing and carrying a green Uber Eats paper bag when he entered the property, the court heard.

What happened when Lamarre-Condon entered Baird’s home?

The prosecution said he was carrying his police service pistol and used a key he had previously taken to enter the house.

Hatfield told the jury that Baird was shot twice in the kitchen.

“The Crown case is this second shot was an execution-style shot,” he said.

Davies was in a bedroom and attempted to call Triple Zero, prosecutors said. The Crown’s case was that Lamarre-Condon then shot him.

The prosecution said Lamarre-Condon remained inside the property for almost an hour afterwards and began cleaning the scene. It also said he used Baird’s phone to send messages suggesting he was still alive.

Why does Lamarre-Condon claim self-defence?

The men’s bodies were later found near Bungonia, almost 200km from Sydney.

On Tuesday (22 September), Lamarre-Condon’s barrister John Stratton SC gave the defence opening. He said his client had gone to the house to collect belongings and did not expect anyone to be home.

Stratton said Lamarre-Condon wore the disguise to avoid being recognised: “He wore a helmet so he could masquerade as a delivery person if anyone unexpectedly opened the door.”

The defence said Baird confronted Lamarre-Condon and the pair struggled over the firearm, with Baird being fatally shot.

Stratton said Davies then became involved in another struggle and pulled the trigger, shooting himself. “It’s his case that what he did was self defence,” Stratton said.

The trial, before Justice Natalie Adams, is continuing. It is expected to last around three months.