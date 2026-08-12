Troye Sivan to debut new song ‘She’s the Best’ from New York on TikTok LIVE

Troye Sivan has announced the first track from his upcoming album, ‘She’s the Best’, which will premiere during a TikTok LIVE this week.

Fans will be able to tune in on 13 August 2026 at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT, or 14 August 2026 at 1:30 am BST, via Sivan’s TikTok.

The livestream will run alongside the Australian singer’s ‘She’s the Best’ premiere party on Thursday in New York City, which he recently teased via his finsta (a fake Instagram account).

Reports claim that the first 45 people to sign up for the party will be invited, with a waiting list available for those who miss out.

Troye Sivan keeps fans updated via website sign-up page

Troye Sivan She’s the Best premiere party (Image: troyesivan-shesthebestnyc)

The premiere of his new song comes after a long string of promotional activity, notably when Sivan made his second Instagram account public and updated his website.

Late last month, when users clicked on the singer’s website, a new image of Sivan and a sign-up page appeared.

Upon signing up, fans received a pop-up message from Sivan reading: “Stay tuned.” He has since continued to update fans on the new music release.

“I’m on my way to New York” – Sivan teasing his ‘She’s the Best’ listening party

One message from Sivan featured a voice note confirming that new music is on the way. Another read: “I’m on my way to New York” and “Just keeping you up to date.”

Fans have been keeping up to date with Sivan’s social media since he first teased his upcoming album last month, from cryptic captions to suggestive pictures.

One post that got fans talking was a series of photos of Sivan with friends and fellow singer Addison Rae, in which the pair sported a selection of wigs.

Sivan and Addison Rae ignite collab rumours

Sivan captioned the post: “Addison has a star power that she can’t contain!”, causing fans to flood the comments with speculation about a collaboration.

“Oh, so she’s on your album? Thank god,” wrote one. “Okay. Collab. Thanks,” penned another. “We’re ready for the collab,” commented a third.

Sivan has yet to announce the release date of his upcoming album.