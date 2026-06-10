Inside Trixie Mattel’s exclusive London fan event in five images (EXCLUSIVE)

For those who missed the chance to see Trixie Mattel’s intimate fan event at the O2 Blueroom inside The O2 in London, do not fret; Attitude went so you didn’t have to.

In conversation with social media sensation Max Balegde on 2 June, Mattel’s exclusive gig took place just days after her set at Mighty Hoopla UK.

Taking over the Bump Tent on Hoopla Sunday, 31 May, she sent the crowd wild with some of her most iconic covers and DJ mashups.

Trixie Mattel pictured at O2 Blueroom London

Trixie Mattel at the O2 Blueroom London (Image: Jenny Arrowsmith @arrwsmth) Trixie Mattel at the O2 Blueroom London (Image: Jenny Arrowsmith @arrwsmth) Trixie Mattel at the O2 Blueroom London (Image: Jenny Arrowsmith @arrwsmth)

What followed was a slightly more low-key affair at The O2 in London, where Priority members saw Mattel in conversation with Balegde.

Attitude attended the event, capturing candid stills of Mattel in her signature 1960s Malibu Barbie attire, serving high-camp realness.

Mattel’s career rocketed to global success following her stint on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7 in 2015, where she placed sixth.

Mattel won Drag Race All Stars season 3

Trixie Mattel in conversation with Max Balegde at the O2 Blueroom London (Image: Jenny Arrowsmith @arrwsmth)

She later returned to compete in All Stars season 3, where she was crowned the winner in 2018.

Notably, Mattel has a successful podcast with her season 7 sister Katya Zamolodchikova called The Bald and the Beautiful, which is going on tour this year.

Travelling across the US from June to December, the two drag superstars will bring their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to 14 live audiences.

Trixie Mattel at the O2 Blueroom London (Image: Jenny Arrowsmith @arrwsmth)

Mattel and Katya will begin their tour in Portland, Oregon, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on 19 June 2026, climaxing in Dallas, Texas, at the Music Hall at Fair Park on 11 December.