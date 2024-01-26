Trixie Mattel joins the cast of Gwyneth Goes Skiing musical

In a sublime bit of casting, legendary drag queen, RuPaul’s Drag Race star, and UNHhhh icon Trixie Mattel is joining the musical Gwyneth Goes Skiing.

The musical is based on the iconic 2023 court case following the 2016 collision on the slopes of Deer Valley between actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson. It captured the world’s attention and spawned many memes and viral clips. Ultimately a jury found Sanderson, a retired optometrist seeking $300,000 in damages, entirely at fault.

A synopsis reads: “This very silly story of justice, betrayal, and optometry makes the audience the jury, asking them to decide who’s guilty and who’s gooped.”

With original music by Leland (Drag Race and Troye Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other) the show features “a whole lot of fiction and a sprinkling of verbatim lines from court transcripts.”

Now, Trixie Mattel will join the cast of Gwyneth Goes Skiing for its second run at London’s Pleasance Theatre. Awkward Productions has confirmed that Trixie will make a special on-screen appearance as Gwyneth Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner. Iconic! The skinny legend will join returning cast members Linus Karp as Paltrow and Joseph Martin as Sanderson.

Commenting on the announcement, a spokesperson for Awkward Production said: “The whole hallway smells like – MOTHER! We are beyond gooped that drag legend Trixie Mattel will be playing Gwyneth’s mother Blythe Danner in Gwyneth Goes Skiing! Having one of our queer heroes part of our show is unreal – we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Gwyneth Goes Skiing plays at Pleasance Theatre in London from Tuesday 30 January to Friday 16 February 2024. Tickets From £18, available here.