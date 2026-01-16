The Traitors fans go wild over Matthew Hyndman’s soapy shower scene

The Traitors fans went wild after last night’s episode (15 January), in which gay fan favourite Matthew Hyndman got the series’s beloved soapy shower scene.

Since joining the show, fans have uncovered Hyndman’s unique nude headstand photography and his campaign work against conversion practices.

Now, they are even more obsessed, as the creative director was seen soaped up in a shower cutaway, similar to Tom Daley on Celebrity Traitors.

“Thank you, gay intern” – one fan gushed over Matthew Hyndman’s soapy Traitors shower scene

Viewers took to social media to praise production for giving Hyndman the scene. One fan quipped: “Thank you, gay intern,” and another gushed, “I don’t know what I did to deserve this.”

The 35-year-old TV star is one of this year’s openly queer contestants. Stephen Libby is another, though unlike the faithful Hyndman, Libby is a traitor… but for how long?

Fans have gone wild for both contestants, with one viewer commenting under the shower cutaway: “Please can Stephen do the same scene.”

Hyndman appears in headstand pose on The Traitors similar to his nude photography

Fiona really has turned this game on its head #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/K0R5Tylf8r — Alex Joynes (@AlexJoynes4) January 9, 2026

This is not the only cutaway of Hyndman that has caught viewers’ attention. Earlier in the series, amid high traitor tension, the nude model could be seen in a shirtless headstand, echoing his photography.

He has described his nude art as an act of defiance and has been widely celebrated, exhibited at Edinburgh gallery Bard Scotland and featured in Wallpaper magazine.

About the meaning behind the photos, he said: “I’m shedding more than my clothes and inhibitions; I like to think I’m also shedding an institutionalised version of myself at the same time. I’m baring everything.”

“Being on my head feels like an important form of abstraction; otherwise, the decision to be naked feels too loaded,” Hyndman added.

The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, continues tonight (16 January) at 8:00 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.