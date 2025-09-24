Tony Fletcher and Dan Murphy to launch queer club night bless! as TheMenWhoFell2Earth (EXCLUSIVE)

Tony Fletcher and Dan Murphy are no strangers to pressing play on London’s dance floors. The founders of the infamous club night Rebel Rebel have recently been spotted at Sonic Yootha in Liverpool, Eagle London, The Divine in Dalston, and Glastonbury.

Next up is bless! – “South London’s newest queer gathering” – launching at The Old Nun’s Head in Nunhead, south-east London, on Saturday (27 September), where the pair will be DJing alongside TheReadersWifes.

Here, Fletcher and Murphy speak exclusively to Attitude about what we can expect from their TheMenWhoFell2Earth set at the gay night out, as well as sharing some hidden insights into their careers as DJs.

What can people expect from a TheMenWhoFell2Earth DJ set?

Feels like the world is in the toilet right now, so we hope it sounds like nothing but good times. Music is the answer to your problems.

What song introduced you to dance music?

We both grew up in families whose houses were full of soul and Motown — probably the best dance music there ever was. No soul, no disco. No disco, no house. So, it could be any kinda Stevie or Diana or Marvin or many more.

The dance record that changed your life?

A mix of London and Liverpool dance floors shaped us before we collided in the capital. But there was something in the air that meant between Turnmills and Cream, we telepathically both fell in love with the Frankie Knuckles and David Morales mix of Alison Limerick’s ‘Where Love Lives (Come On In)’.

Artist that continues to amaze you?

After more than 21 years, Horse Meat Disco continue to define the game. All incredible DJs in their own right, but something magical happens when any combination of Luke, James, Jim or Seve come together.

The greatest song lyric ever is…?

“And in the end / The love you take is equal to the love you make,” ‘The End’ by The Beatles.

Live gig from the past you would have loved to see?

Hands down, it’s Bowie. Which era and which show is beyond hard to choose. We’d pick one where he turned up and blew people’s minds with another unexpected metamorphosis — again.

What was your greatest gig ever?

Impossible to pick one! But maybe every time we play at Liverpool’s finest queer party, Sonic Yootha. It’s pretty humbling to have a residency somewhere we love the bones of, that’s run by the loveliest people with the ultimate ingredient of a great party: a crowd that make every night special.

Who would be your dream person to DJ with?

The Readers Wifes. Discovering them at Duckie way back when was a huge influence on loads of things we’ve done. No formula, no pigeon-holed rigid genres – just impeccably chosen records. So, we’re dead excited to be playing alongside them at a new gathering called bless! at The Old Nun’s Head in Nunhead, starting on Saturday 27 September.

Which up-and-coming or underrated DJ should we look out for?

Has to be the gorgeous and insanely talented Bestley. They’re making great records, turning out major DJ sets and even more major looks. Simply one of the best in town.

Best advice you were given by another DJ?

“If you can’t play a record with conviction, then don’t play it. People can smell it.” Mrs Wood told us that and then took us on a tour of a very busy club with lots of rooms and lots of DJs to prove her point!

What advice would you give a budding DJ?

The records are bigger than you are.

Guilty pleasure: what song would you love to play at a club but never would?

We were talking about this with James Hillard of Horse Meat Disco legend one night. He said, “If you like it, play it. You should never feel guilty about it.” Think the record we were talking about was ‘Potential New Boyfriend’ by Dolly Parton – go check it out.

Which track is currently on repeat on your streaming platform of choice?

Kinga’s ‘Sexy Boy’ (Late Night Dance Mix). Amazing, recovered slice of seductive 80s gender-bending Canadian pop.

Most played song on your playlist?

‘We Got to Hit It Off’ (Dimitri from Paris Liberated Women Remix) by Millie Jackson.

What makes a hot remix?

Imagination. Make it go somewhere else ’cos we’ve already been and seen where the original’s taking us.

If you could create your ultimate dance record, who would you produce it with, who would do the vocals, and what club would you play it out at?

It’s gonna have to be a George Michael vocal. One of the few people who can bring tenderness to a slow and heartfelt moment but just as easily own the dance floor. Why did he never make a record with Frankie Knuckles? Can you imagine the big, lush strings, goosebump-giving pianos and the boom, boom, boom? And the only place it could debut would be Handsome, the party dedicated to all things classic house at Mama Oakley’s Eagle London in Vauxhall.