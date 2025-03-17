Tom Daley: 1.6 Seconds: Olympian announces new documentary for discovery+

Tom Daley: 1.6 Seconds, a new documentary about the Olympic diver, is coming soon to discovery+, it has been announced.

Exploring the life of the former Attitude cover star both in and out of the pool, it will feature interviews with Tom’s husband Dustin Lance Black, mentor Leon Taylor and more, plus exclusive footage and personal family film.

The intimate 90-minute film – a collaboration between Warner Bros. Discovery and the Olympic Channel – will premiere on discovery+ in the UK and Ireland early June. It will later broadcast on Really and TNT Sports.

Named after the critical time in 10m diving between platform exit and pool entry, Tom Daley: 1.6 Seconds follows Daley’s career from his first Olympics in Beijing 2008 at 14, to winning gold at Tokyo 2020, plus his final Olympic appearance at Paris 2024. It will also look at his family life post-retirement.

“I’m so grateful for every moment, good and bad” – Tom Daley

Commenting in a statement, the iconic multi-medal winner said: “For most of my life, my head has been in competing. I’ve lived in four-year Olympic cycles, trying my best to constantly improve my performance as an athlete.

“That 14- year-old me back at his first Olympics in Beijing, 2008 has been on such a journey and I’m so grateful for every moment, good and bad. I’ve received incredible support throughout the years, have the most beautiful family, and as I reflect on my Silver Medal at Paris 2024, my eyes are on what the future could hold.”

Interviewed in the film are Daley’s mother Debbie Daley, husband Dustin Lance Black, mentor Leon Taylor, his first coach Andy Banks, and Jane Figueiredo, who coached him to Olympic gold. Also featured is coverage of Daley’s memorable gold-medal performance at Tokyo 2020 and unprecedented-access to footage from Paris 2024, where he was named flag bearer for Team GB and took silver in the 10m synchronised event.

Tom Daley: 1.6 Seconds will premiere on discovery+ in the UK & Ireland, Germany and Italy, and on Max where available across Europe. Olympics.com take the premiere in the US and territories outside of Europe