Tom Allen joins Titanique on the West End at London’s Criterion Theatre for limited run

Comedian and Attitude Award winner Tom Allen has been announced to join the West End production of Titanique for six weeks in Spring 2026.

Allen will play Ruth, Rose’s controlling, status‑obsessed mother and one of the musical’s main villains, prioritising wealth and social status over her daughter’s happiness.

In a statement, the hilarious TV personality said, “The laughs and camp spoofing are addictive and exactly what the world needs right now.”

“I am beyond honoured to be joining this extremely talented cast” – Tom Allen on joining the Titanique West End cast

Allen continued, “I am beyond honoured to be joining this extremely talented cast and can’t wait to come aboard for my lifeboat drill!… Wait, they do have enough lifeboats, right?”

The Olivier Award-winning musical has been bringing glitter, camp, and undeniable chaos to the West End since it opened its flood gates to the public on 9 January 2025 at London’s Criterion Theatre.

Allen, who was presented with the Attitude Comedy Award at the 2025 Attitude Awards, will take to the stage from 4 March to 12 April 2026, with a few date exceptions.

Titanique is making it’s Broadway debut in March 2026

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, the acclaimed musical combines Céline Dion’s music with the film Titanic and is set to make its Broadway debut in March 2026.

The Broadway adaptation’s confirmed cast includes: Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, which she originated Off‑Broadway; Jim Parsons, well-known for The Big Bang Theory, as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown; and Attitude Pride Awards performer Frankie Grande returning as Victor Garber. Co-creator Constantine Rousouli will return to the show as Jack Dawson.

The current West End cast includes Luke Bayer as Jack, Richard Carson as Cal, Ryan Carter as the Iceberg, Rose Galbraith as Rose, Astrid Harris as Céline Dion, Carl Mullaney as Ruth, Michael Vinsen as Victor Garber/Luigi, and Charlotte Wakefield as Molly Brown.

“Titanique is spellbindingly camp, chaotic and giving a new lease of life” – Oliver McGaffigan on the West End production of Titanique

In a review for Attitude, Oliver McGaffigan rated the show four out of five stars, saying, “Titanique is spellbindingly camp, chaotic and giving a new lease of life to one of the few not-for-profit indie theatres in London’s West End. Don’t think twice.”

Titanique is currently booking at the Criterion Theatre until 7 June 2026, with tickets available now.

