TikTok star Harry Daniels opens up about secret relationship with famous actor

TikTok star Harry Daniels has opened up about dating a well-known actor who allegedly refused to go public with their relationship.

Daniels is known for his social media videos in which he approaches celebrities and sings for them. He has amassed a huge following online, with over 2.3 million followers on TikTok.

The 22-year-old has filmed with the likes of Josh Hutcherson, Sarah Paulson, Alex Consani and more, with his most-viewed video reaching over 82.6 million views.

Harry Daniels says he dated an actor “of some repute”

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Daniels said he dated an actor “of some repute”, though he was too “embarrassed by the videos and unwilling to acknowledge their relationship publicly”.

Eventually, the pair broke up. Daniels recalled: “I was deemed bad for business, if you will.” Despite this, his online career continues to grow, and business beyond love, is booming.

Daniels is now shifting his focus towards a music career, having parted ways with UTA and moved from Los Angeles to New York to concentrate on self-produced music.

Daniels moves to music

He has already written and produced his debut single, ‘Pull Up’, drawing inspiration from artists including Ethel Cain, Wolf Alice, Kacey Musgraves and Mk.gee.

“Pull Up” was released on 30 July as part of his debut EP, Limerence, which has yet to be released in full.

Other creators who rose to fame on TikTok have taken similar career paths. Bella Poarch, Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio have all also ventured into music.