Tiffany Pollard interview: ‘I’m queer – no one is going to shut us up’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Clear you diaries: the HBIC (‘Head Bitch in Charge’) and reality TV legend (“Gemma Collins is a…”) Tiffany Pollard is back, back, back, not as contestant but as host of OUTflix’s Slayers: Wheel of Fate. Here’ to celebrate, she absolutely aces Attitude’s fabulousness quiz…

Hi Tiffany! Who’d play you in a film of your life?

Samuel L Jackson.

5/5

Oscar bait

Would you ever return to Celebrity Big Brother?

If they’d have me, I’d return in a heartbeat.

5/5

Manifesting!

What’s the Slayers: Wheel of Fate elevator pitch…

Bring your best battle cry! You have to duel until the death, literally! [Editors’ note:Not actually literally!] We have swords, dragons, slayers, Queen Karen. The HBIC is by the side of the competitors. I need to take over that castle. Shit, I want my own castle!

5/5

OK, Enya!

How does it feel hosting an LGBTQ-focused show, when so many are fearing this sort of programming being censored in the future?

I felt very at home. We’re not going to stand back. I say ‘we’, because I do say I’m queer as well. Because I am. And I feel that, right now, we have to take such a stance in this country and abroad. We cannot be hushed. We can’t stomp out our light in any kind of way. We’re not going to live down. We’re going to live in a place where we’re creative and saying yes, in control. If I can give my voice, stepping up and stepping out for the queer community, I’m always going to do that.

10/5

Preach!

Imagine all the LGBTQ kids feeling inspired, empowered and represented by this show and you!

That’s literally why and OUTflix do what we do. Our best foot forward. Standing in the gap, front and centre, loud and proud. No one’s going to shut us up. Young people come to us because we’re going to protect you. Auntie New York is right there! I’m going to give empowerment and speak words of wisdom. We have to protect our young babies, for sure.

5/5

Testify!

Do you have a drag queen alter ego?

I feel like I am a drag queen. ‘New York’ is a drag queen. When I’m walking through the airport, minding my business, trying to get a footlong sub somewhere, [people are like]: ‘That’s a man!’ I’m like: ‘Do you not know that I heard you? You’re not saying that under your breath.’ I embrace it. I don’t feel it’s a diss, because I’m so feminine and masculine at the same time.

5/5

Queen of queens

How would you describe your job to a four-year-old?

“Mommy’s going to work so she can be dramatic, teach people how to find their inner-HBIC, and get a whole lot of free shit, so you just take this remote and don’t worry. I’m gonna bring home the bacon.”

5/5

The new dictionary definition of television personality

What comes next: “What would you want to say to Gemma?”

“Pretty much I’d let Gemma know that she is a fat c*nt.”

5/5

Word perfect.

“Slayers: Wheel of Fate” premieres October 8th, 2025 on OUTflix, and on OUTflix Proud via Freeview in the UK.