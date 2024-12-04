The White Lotus season 3 release date announced: cast and more

A release date for The White Lotus series 3 has been announced, along with details about the cast and storyline.

The third season of the show will arrive on HBO’s streaming service Max in the US in February, Variety reported. It will likely appear on the UK’s Sky Atlantic channel and streaming service Now around the same time.

Set in Thailand, The White Lotus season 3 is set to see the return of fan-favourite Belinda, the strung-along spa manager from season 1 played by Natasha Rothwell.

What’s more, BLACKPINK star Lisa appears in a teaser trailer for the new season from November, uttering the line “Welcome to The White Lotus in Thailand,” confirming its location.

The White Lotus season 3 cast and location

The White Lotus Season 3 Cast Natasha Rothwell

Carrie Coon

Scott Glenn

Walton Goggins

Leslie Bibb

Michelle Monaghan

Parker Posey

BLACKPINK member Lisa (credited as Lalisa Manobal)

Dom Hetrakul

Jason Isaacs

Tayme Thapthimthong

Sarah Catherine Hook

Sam Nivola

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Aimee Lou Wood

Nicholas Duvernay

Francesca Corney

Arnas Fedaravičius

Christian Friedel

Morgana O’Reilly

Lek Patravadi

Shalini Peiris

We’ve listed the cast of the season above, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. It’s unlikely that Jennifer Coolidge‘s Emmy-winning Tanya McQuoid will return, since the character met her death in season 2. That said, stranger things have happened at The White Lotus.

Talking about the possibility of bringing back old castmembers last year, White told the Hollywood Reporter: “It would be easy to just be full-on anthology, but I think it’s more fun to have little threads through the show.”

The White Lotus season 3 will be set in Thailand, as confirmed in the teaser trailers.

And while we count down the days till the new season’s arrival, we will recall and memorise The White Lotus’ gayest ever moments in the meantime.