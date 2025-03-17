White Lotus producer explains gay kiss scene between brothers: ‘It’s not for shock’

A producer for The White Lotus has spoken out about a recently aired scene in which two brothers kiss.

The moment between Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan Ratliff (Sam Nivola) is seen in episode five of the critically acclaimed show, which aired last week.

Seasons one and two of the Aimee Lou Wood-starring series previously made headlines for gay sex scenes including depictions of rimming and sex work.

“You’ll see the purpose of that story turn” – David Bernad

Asked in a new interview with the New York Post if he and TWL creator Mike White discussed whether the scene was ‘going too far’, producer David Bernad said: “In terms of that — that’s all [creator Mike White]. Mike is brilliant, and I think those big story turns are not just for shock.

“There’s a specific reason in terms of the narrative storytelling, and the larger thematic idea Mike is trying to get across.”

Bernad went on to say that “as the season wraps up, you’ll see the purpose of that story turn. The show goes there for a larger thematic idea. I love that family storyline, especially the brother story — and it culminates in a very satisfying way.”

This kiss occurs when the brothers try to impress the girls they are partying with: Chelsea (Lou Wood) and Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon).

Speaking to Attitude in his recent cover interview, The White Lotus season one star Lukas Gage said he would be up for a return to the show.

“Oh my God, 100 per cent,” the star enthused. “I’d do anything with Mike White, or The White Lotus. It’s probably my favourite thing I’ve ever done.”