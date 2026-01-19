The Traitors star Matthew Hyndman launches queer hiking club for gays, theys and friends across Scotland

The Traitors star Matthew Hyndman has created a hiking club for the gay community, inviting gays, theys and friends for walks around Scotland.

Matthew’s run on the BBC game of deception has brought LGBTQ+ representation to our screens, and as fans have discovered, he does much for the queer community.

Taking to social media today (19 January), the 35-year-old thanked viewers for their support as he gave an update on his life since his reality TV debut, announcing current projects.

“[I] just wanted to again thank you all” – Matthew Hyndman on the unwavering amount of support he has received since starring in The Traitors

Over the weekend, while hiking around Eildon Hill in Scotland, he said he is getting back into reality: “I have a wee break planned in February in the far north of Scotland and I cannot wait to show you!”

Writing on Instagram, he said: “[I] just wanted to again thank you all so much for the, quite frankly, unbelievable and slightly overwhelming show of support since appearing on The Traitors.”

He continued: “It means so much – and I am sorry that I can’t reply to all your messages, but I am seeing them and I appreciate them immensely.”

Matthew has created a Wee Gay Hike Club for queer community events around Scotland

Three weeks ago, his newly announced queer-friendly hiking club took off: “Also for Wee Gay Hike Club, please give our page a follow and I’ll update ASAP regarding future walks!”

On his community account, he wrote that he shared a reel of the first gathering: “The absolute highlight of my year,” he said.

“Thank you to the brave ones who showed up first! And even more dibs and credit to the many of you who came alone,” Matthew added, encouraging more walks together in 2026.

The page has garnered a wave of support, with over 2,000 followers.

Matthew is also the co-founder of Ban Conversion Practices Group

This community-led events group is just another aspect of what Matthew does for the community. He is also the co-founder of an anti-conversion practices organisation called Ban Conversion Practices Group.

The UK-wide coalition comes after the creative director experienced attempts at conversion practices following private online conversations being leaked to his congregation while he was acting as a missionary.

To support the Ban Conversion Practices Group, you can visit their official website, and for more information about the Wee Gay Hike Club, you can visit their Instagram page.

